adevarul.ro Life & Style

FOTO Un arici, vedetă pe Instagram datorită ipostazelor adorabile în care pozează: „zâmbetul“ animăluţului a strâns aproape 2 milioane de fani

FOTO Un arici, vedetă pe Instagram datorită ipostazelor adorabile în care pozează: „zâmbetul“ animăluţului a strâns aproape 2 milioane de fani

FOTO Instagram

Un arici a devenit vedetă pe Instagram după ce a fost fotografiat în ipostaze adorabile de către stăpâna sa, care apoi a publicat imaginile în mediul online.

Ştiri pe aceeaşi temă

„Cel mai fericit arici din lume“ a devenit celebru pe reţelele sociale datorită stăpânei sale, care a postat de-a lungul timpului mai multe poze cu animăluţul în timpul călătoriilor ei, scrie Daily Mail.
 
Ariciul Herbee, originar din Germania, e pe cale să devină următorul cel mai mare „influencer dintre animale“ în urma imaginilor postate cu el, în care râde şi zâmbeşte tot timpul în timp ce este ţinut în mână de stăpâna lui, Talitha Girnus. 

De asemenea, tot Talitha a mai mărturisit că Herbee iubeşte să facă poze şi cu alte animale.
 
 
 
   
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Just enjoying the moment 🦔⛰🌸

A post shared by The World’s Cutest Adventurers (@mr.pokee) on

   
 
 
Aceasta a povestit că a creat o pagină online pentru arici, pentru a inspira şi motiva oamenii să se bucure de viaţă, care în prezent are mai mult de 1,5 milioane de fani. 
   
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

To all the dogs I’ve loved before 🐶🐕💌 #nationaldogday

A post shared by The World’s Cutest Adventurers (@mr.pokee) on

   
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

My handful of sunshine 🤲🏼☀️ . I never thought that another hedgehog could make its way into my heart again, but this one definitely managed 🥺 Thank you, Herbee, for the joy you bring me every single day!! 🦔💛 . It’s a common thing to think that after our pet leaves us, we’re unable to love another one. We tell ourselves that it’s “wrong” to adopt another pet and we punish ourselves. But I wonder why! I mean, no pet would ever want to see or make their human sad! The truth is that pets are here to help us and make us feel so much better and happier. And Herbee helped me through one of the toughest times of my life. I’m so happy that I listened to and never doubted my intuition to take him in. 💛💛💛 . Ps. I believe this also applies to people we love - not just pets. 😘

A post shared by The World’s Cutest Adventurers (@mr.pokee) on

   
 
„Oameni minunaţi din toată lumea sunt inspiraţi de aventurile noastre, mai ales pentru că ei iubesc mesajul pe care noi îl transmitem: printre multele lucruri prin care trec în fiecare zi, Herbee şi cu mine suntem aici pentru a le oferi un motiv să zâmbească şi să fie optimişti. Oricând intră pe pagina noastră, vrem să le reamintim să nu-şi piardă niciodată credinţa, pentru că lumea este plină de magie şi nu este un loc rău, una peste alta“, a spus stăpâna lui Herbee.
   
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Update: Congrats to the winners @ryan_vine @bunnyrabbid & @abigail.i.shelton 🎉 Thanks everyone for joining & don’t be sad if you didn’t win this time!! There will be more giveaways soon! 💛 ___________________________________________ Giveaway! Today is the perfect day to give away THREE “Mr.Pokee Essentials” preset packs + 3 filters of the new fall preset pack that isn’t available yet! 🍁 The presets are one-click filters that I created to help you guys edit your photos like mine and make them look much more professional. They work for all kinds of photos and are easy to install and apply with the free Lightroom App! (Swipe to see some before/after pictures) 💛 . To enter the Giveaway: 1. Follow @mr.pokee.presets and @mr.pokee 2. Tag one friend per comment. Each new friend that you tag is a new entry. . The 3 winners will be be chosen and announced on Monday, August 19 in this post and in the story. Good luck 🥰 . If you can’t wait use the code “Herbee15” to get 15% off the Mr.Pokee Essentials pack (Link in bio + story). And if you have any questions you can always message me at @mr.pokee.presets!! #mrpokeepresets

A post shared by The World’s Cutest Adventurers (@mr.pokee) on

   

   

   

   

Dacă apreciezi acest articol, te așteptăm să intri în comunitatea de cititori de pe pagina noastră de Facebook, printr-un Like mai jos:

citeste totul despre:
okmagazine.ro
Kate Middleton e iar însărcinată? Prinţesa Charlotte a făcut marele an...
okmagazine.ro
Regizorul Ducu Darie a murit. ''Nefericirea a devenit un fel de condiţ...