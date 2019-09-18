FOTO Un arici, vedetă pe Instagram datorită ipostazelor adorabile în care pozează: „zâmbetul“ animăluţului a strâns aproape 2 milioane de fani

Un arici a devenit vedetă pe Instagram după ce a fost fotografiat în ipostaze adorabile de către stăpâna sa, care apoi a publicat imaginile în mediul online.
To all the dogs I’ve loved before 🐶🐕💌 #nationaldogday
My handful of sunshine 🤲🏼☀️ . I never thought that another hedgehog could make its way into my heart again, but this one definitely managed 🥺 Thank you, Herbee, for the joy you bring me every single day!! 🦔💛 . It’s a common thing to think that after our pet leaves us, we’re unable to love another one. We tell ourselves that it’s “wrong” to adopt another pet and we punish ourselves. But I wonder why! I mean, no pet would ever want to see or make their human sad! The truth is that pets are here to help us and make us feel so much better and happier. And Herbee helped me through one of the toughest times of my life. I’m so happy that I listened to and never doubted my intuition to take him in. 💛💛💛 . Ps. I believe this also applies to people we love - not just pets. 😘
Update: Congrats to the winners @ryan_vine @bunnyrabbid & @abigail.i.shelton 🎉 Thanks everyone for joining & don’t be sad if you didn’t win this time!! There will be more giveaways soon! 💛 ___________________________________________ Giveaway! Today is the perfect day to give away THREE “Mr.Pokee Essentials” preset packs + 3 filters of the new fall preset pack that isn’t available yet! 🍁 The presets are one-click filters that I created to help you guys edit your photos like mine and make them look much more professional. They work for all kinds of photos and are easy to install and apply with the free Lightroom App! (Swipe to see some before/after pictures) 💛 . To enter the Giveaway: 1. Follow @mr.pokee.presets and @mr.pokee 2. Tag one friend per comment. Each new friend that you tag is a new entry. . The 3 winners will be be chosen and announced on Monday, August 19 in this post and in the story. Good luck 🥰 . If you can’t wait use the code “Herbee15” to get 15% off the Mr.Pokee Essentials pack (Link in bio + story). And if you have any questions you can always message me at @mr.pokee.presets!! #mrpokeepresets
I’m a flower child with a rock’n’roll heart 🦔🎸🌸
Smiling Blue Monday away like... 🦔💙 Which one makes you the happiest 1-10?
