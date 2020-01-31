Cum profită influencerii de coronavirus: poze în care modelele de pe Instagram poartă măşti, devenite virale în mediul online

În contextul în care numărul de decese cauzate de coronavirus creşte, mai mulţi influenceri din mediul online se folosesc de isteria creată de noul virus provenit din China pentru a-şi viraliza postările de pe Instagram.
CORONA-VIRUS | Wir beten, dass es endlich gestoppt wird 🙏 Dieses Bild hat sich tatsächlich mehrmals so abgespielt. Auf öffentlichen Plätzen küssen @healthy_mandy und ich uns nur mit Mundschutz. Wir haben keine Angst vor dem Virus, aber wir tragen dennoch, wie ca. 90% der Menschen hier in Thailand die Masken, um uns nicht anzustecken. Unseren Urlaub genießen wir trotzdem und hoffen, dass dieses Elend bald gestoppt wird! Wir bekommen täglich sehr viele Fragen zum Virus: „Kann man überhaupt noch nach Asien reisen?“ „Sollte ich meinen Urlaub absagen?“ „Haben die Menschen vor Ort Angst?“ „Wie wird hier mit der Katastrophe umgegangen?“ Diese Fragen, und viele mehr, haben wir nun in einem YouTubevideo beantwortet, welches ich euch in meiner Story verlinkt habe. Was denkt ihr über das Virus? Habt ihr Angst? Tragen die Menschen in eurer Stadt auch Mundschutz? Denkt ihr die Situation wird jetzt in den Griff bekommen oder wird sich das Virus weiter ausbreiten? Schreibt eure Meinung in die Kommentare, sie würde mich sehr interessieren. (P.S.: Kein Photoshop) #corona #coronavirus #virus #kiss #kuss #asien #asienurlsub #thailand #phuket #palmen #palmtree #beach #strand
请大家照顾健康🙏❤ 到多人地方一定要戴口罩😷 可以看看我的IG story有跟你们分享哪些比较适合的口罩~ . . BTW在机场咯 要回去继续打拼🔥 . Please take care🙏❤ Remember to put on your mask to protect yourself !! Checkout my stories , shared some tips on which mask to be worn~ . BTW I otw back to KL🔥
КОРОНАВИРУС В ЯПОНИИ Я думаю, уже все знают и о китайском вирусе, и про город Ухань, который является эпицентром инфекции, и ещё многое другое от наших СМИ. Я не понимаю, почему многие думают, что я нахожусь в Китае, ведь я в Японии, в Осаке! Здесь заражённых практически нет, пару человек в Токио, как и по всему миру. Поэтому со мной всё хорошо, я ношу маску, мою руки. А про ситуацию в целом хочу сказать, что всё очень сильно преувеличено. Ни в каких посылках из Китая, ни в каких бананах вируса нет. И не может быть. Число жертв коронавируса везде разное, поэтому верьте только проверенным источникам(минздравы и их оф. медийные ресурсы + ВОЗ), а не сторисам из инстаграма. Peace and love ❤️ ✌🏼 #коронавирус #коронавирускитай #вирус #вирусвкитае #ухань #коронавирус2020 #coronavirus #coronavirusoutbreak #coronavirus2020 #theparisguru #chinavirus
Real life situation in China 🇨🇳 ||~~ Sim a situação do vírus é preocupante, mas o governo chinês tem feito TUDO que pode e eu prefiro acreditar em um país que constrói um hospital do ZERO em uma semana do que em um vídeo sensacionalista de pessoas desmaiando na rua postado por um YouTuber “X”! Pra falar bem a verdade a minha maior preocupação tem sido ver as prateleiras dos mercados vazias; Por mais que a cidade em que eu more tenha 8 milhões de habitantes, ainda é considerada uma cidade do interior e devido ao feriado de Ano Novo Chinês juntamente com a situação do Vírus a maioria dos fornecedores ainda não estão trabalhando o que resulta em comércios fechados e mercados vazios. Sim estamos passando mais tempo em casa, o que não é de todo mal, afinal temos tempo pra ler quantos livros quisermos, assistir todos os filmes indicados ao Oscar, fazer yoga o dia todo e dar ainda mais atenção para os meus cachorros - que a essa altura já devem estar até enjoados da minha voz 😆. 🙌🏼 Acalme-se mundo! Antes de tudo procurem informações através de fontes seguras! Essas são as informações oficias atualizadas sobre a epidemia: 👉🏼 Last update: 2020/1/30 20:55 • (Mortes) Death toll: 170, •(pessoas curadas) Recovered: 133, •(casos confirmados) Confirmed cases: 7830, •(casos suspeitos) Suspected cases: 12139 🙏🏼
Vibe check. #shenzhen #коронавирус #stevendivish #maskon #wearthemask
😷😷😷 #לאמהיום✋ . . . . #china #corona #coronavirus
So sad. #coronavirus 😢😢 There are 81 death so far and it is estimated 100k people are already infected. China has isolated the city with most case identified but number of them are believed to have already left the city with the virus. Spreading awareness in our communities to fight this outbreak is very important. I want to bring this important information to you as we think alot of people are still unaware abt this issue and it's spreading very quickly everywhere around the world. Here are few things that u should do to protect yourself : 1. Wear Mask ( Use the right one ( I use Cambridge Mask N99 pro from UK and KF94 ( made in Korea). 2. Wash your hands often with soap for at least 30s. I bring handwash gel when i go out too. 3. Avoid touching ur mouth, nose and eyes with unwashed hand. 4. Avoid contact with sick people. 5. Against the wildlife animal eating culture. 6. Drink plenty of water ( liquid) and vitamin. To protect other : 1. Stay home while u r sick 2. Avoid close contact with other 3. Cover your mouth n nose with tissue when u cough or sneeze, then throw the tissue away in the trash and wash your hand. 4. Clean and disinfect objects and surface. Those day I just stay home with my baby @clio.lapug eventho it Lunar new year here. 😢😢😢 #prayfortheworld. . . . . . . . . #outbreak #godsaveus #jadapositive # breaking news #pray #mask #cambridgemask #n99 #protectyourself
