Înainte şi după: cum a slăbit o tânără peste 50 de kilograme şi a ajuns să câştige Miss UK 2020

Jen Atkin a ajuns de la peste 100 de kilograme la 57 FOTO Instagram

O tânără care a fost supraponderală şi a reuşit să slăbească 50 de kilograme în decursul a doi ani a fost desemnată Miss Marea Britanie 2020.

Jen Atkin, în vârstă de 26 de ani, din Lincolnshire, a câştigat titlul de Miss UK în cadrul unei ceremonii ce a avut loc la Leicester. 

De profesie administrator de aeroport, tânăra şi-a dorit prin pariticiparea la competiţia de frumuseţe să promoveze un stil de viaţă sănătos, asta după ce a reuşit să ajungă de la 108 kilograme la 57. 
 
„A fost cu adevărat un şoc. În urmă cu trei ani nici nu mi-aş fi putut imagina aşa ceva. Mi s-a dovedit că ambiţia şi munca îţi sunt într-adevăr răsplătite. 

Sunt incredibil de fericită şi recunoscătoare“, a declarat Jen. 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Tânăra a mărturisit că s-a hotărât să slăbească după ce a fost părăsită de partenerul de viaţă şi s-a temut că nu va mai întâlni niciun bărbat care să o accepte aşa cum este. 
 
 
Jen a reuşit să dea jos puţin peste 50 de kilograme în decursul a doi ani, cu ajutorul sportului şi al unei diete echilibrate. În prezent, merge la sală cinci zile pe săptămână, aleargă, merge pe bicicletă şi, chiar dacă nu are un meniu foarte strict, este întotdeauna atentă la ce mănâncă. 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Ea a dezvăluit şi cum arată meniul unei zile: 
 
Mic dejun: omletă sau terci de ovăz, un fruct şi un iaurt
Gustare: fructe sau un baton de cereale
Prânz: o supă, o salată sau cartofi copţi
Cină: pui sau somon cu legume
Desert: Angel Delight (mousse celebru în UK)
 

