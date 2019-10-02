Incident amuzant la Săptămâna Modei de la Paris: o spectatoare a urcat pe podium în timpul defilării Chanel. Reacţia modelului Gigi Hadid, virală VIDEO

O femeie din public a urcat pe podium în timpul defilării manechinelor casei de modă Chanel, din cadrul Săptămânii Modei de la Paris, iar supermodelul Gigi Hadid a avut o reacţie care a devenit virală în mediul online, internauţii apreciind gestul ei.
Someone stormed the runway finale and joined the models @CHANEL watch! #pfw pic.twitter.com/Wp4L3yEccP— @Booth (@Booth) October 1, 2019
gigi hadid was the best guard of the chanel show. pic.twitter.com/o3HcJmk1Ry— vitor (@bellxhadids) October 1, 2019
In other news, Gigi Hadid saves the finale of the Chanel spring/summer show when a random guest decided to join models!! She blended in so well the security had a difficult time finding her. pic.twitter.com/h86mToNUls— 🦂 (@pradaVsme) October 1, 2019
Catwalk clash! Gigi Hadid was left looking fuming during her appearance on the Chanel runway at Paris Fashion Week on Tuesday as Marie - a French YouTube prankster - climbed up on stage, Gigi escorted Marie off the catwalk as Gigi looked seriously unimpressed by the disturbance pic.twitter.com/8x97t4nLWU— Lilian Chan (@bestgug) October 1, 2019
Best @chanel finale video ever: Spot the catwalk- crasher! And spot the security guys running after her! #PFW pic.twitter.com/Wztgsj3jVq— Vanessa Friedman (@VVFriedman) October 1, 2019
The moment #GigiHadid confronted a prankster who ran onto the #Chanel runway to join the finale. The unidentified woman ran from the audience to disrupt the show, but was soon led away by Hadid and then surrounded by her and a group of models. Stay tuned for full coverage of the show.
Au revoir messieurs et mesdames 🌟🌸 Gigi elle est pas contente 🌈🙍♀️🤷♀️ #chanel #jadore #coco #fashionweek #mode #gigihadid #fashionista #mood #lovefashion #mariesinfiltre #climat #pollution #industrie @mariesinfiltre 🌼 @chanelofficial
