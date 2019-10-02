adevarul.ro Life & Style

Incident amuzant la Săptămâna Modei de la Paris: o spectatoare a urcat pe podium în timpul defilării Chanel. Reacţia modelului Gigi Hadid, virală VIDEO

Marie Benolie şi Gigi Hadid FOTO Profimedia

O femeie din public a urcat pe podium în timpul defilării manechinelor casei de modă Chanel, din cadrul Săptămânii Modei de la Paris, iar supermodelul Gigi Hadid a avut o reacţie care a devenit virală în mediul online, internauţii apreciind gestul ei.

Supermodelul Gigi Hadid a confruntat-o pe spectatoarea dornică de atenţie, care a urcat marţi, 1 octombrie, pe podiumul de la Săptămâna Modei de la Paris, în timpul defilării Chanel, scrie BBC.
 
Femeia, care a fost identificată drept comedianta Marie S'Infiltre, numele său real fiind Marie Benoliel, a urcat pe podium şi a defilat alături de manechine, ca apoi să pozeze lângă modelul Gigi Hadid. 
 
Benoliel a participat la spectacol îmbrăcată într-un costum taior din tweed, în carouri alb-negru şi o pălărie, care părea că se integrează în restul colecţiei prezentate de Chanel. Astfel, unii spectactori au ratat momentul când femeia s-a urcat pe podium alături de celelalte modele.
 
Femeia a mers pe scenă până când Gigi Hadid a confruntat-o, iar imaginile surprinse în timpul spectacolului arată cum supermodelul s-a oprit în faţa femeii, deloc impresionată, şi a obligat-o să coboare de pe scenă.
 
FOTO EPA-EFE
 
Gigi Hadid şi Marie Benolie FOTO Profimedia
 
Sursa citată notează că Benoliel ar fi plănuit momentul, ca o manevră publicitară. Astfel, „Nu o să facem un caz din asta“, a declarat un purtător de cuvânt al casei de modă Chanel. 
 
În schimb, Gigi Hadid este cea care a primit laude din partea internauţilor pentru felul în care a gestionat situaţia. Multe persoane prezente la defilarea de modă au filmat momentul în care Gigi Hadid o confruntă pe Benoliel şi au postat ulterior în mediul online imaginile. 
   
 
La puţin timp după incident, numele supermodelului era în trending pe platforma de micro-blogging Twitter. Mai mult, aceasta a fost desemnată de un internaut „cel mai bun paznic al Săptămânii Modei la Paris“. 
 
 
„Cel mai bun videoclip din finalul colecţiei Chanel“, a reacţionat pe Twitter Vanessa Friedman, critic de modă al cotidianului The New York Times, publicând imagini cu incidentul.
„Nu a fost nici prevăzut, nici premeditat“, a declarat pentru AFP o purtătoare de cuvânt a casei Chanel, adăugând că au mai existat astfel de intruziuni, realizate, poate, de aceeaşi persoană, pe parcursul Săptămânii modei feminine pret-a-porter, care se încheie marţi la Paris, potrivit Agerpres.
   

   

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Au revoir messieurs et mesdames 🌟🌸 Gigi elle est pas contente 🌈🙍‍♀️🤷‍♀️ #chanel #jadore #coco #fashionweek #mode #gigihadid #fashionista #mood #lovefashion #mariesinfiltre #climat #pollution #industrie @mariesinfiltre 🌼 @chanelofficial

A post shared by Lucie Leila Mamouni ✍️📸💍🤲 (@lucie.leila.mams) on

 

