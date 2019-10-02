Incident amuzant la Săptămâna Modei de la Paris: o spectatoare a urcat pe podium în timpul defilării Chanel. Reacţia modelului Gigi Hadid, virală VIDEO

Supermodelul Gigi Hadid a confruntat-o pe spectatoarea dornică de atenţie, care a urcat marţi, 1 octombrie, pe podiumul de la Săptămâna Modei de la Paris, în timpul defilării Chanel, scrie BBC.

Femeia, care a fost identificată drept comedianta Marie S'Infiltre, numele său real fiind Marie Benoliel, a urcat pe podium şi a defilat alături de manechine, ca apoi să pozeze lângă modelul Gigi Hadid.

Benoliel a participat la spectacol îmbrăcată într-un costum taior din tweed, în carouri alb-negru şi o pălărie, care părea că se integrează în restul colecţiei prezentate de Chanel. Astfel, unii spectactori au ratat momentul când femeia s-a urcat pe podium alături de celelalte modele.

Femeia a mers pe scenă până când Gigi Hadid a confruntat-o, iar imaginile surprinse în timpul spectacolului arată cum supermodelul s-a oprit în faţa femeii, deloc impresionată, şi a obligat-o să coboare de pe scenă.

FOTO EPA-EFE

Gigi Hadid şi Marie Benolie FOTO Profimedia

Sursa citată notează că Benoliel ar fi plănuit momentul, ca o manevră publicitară. Astfel, „Nu o să facem un caz din asta“, a declarat un purtător de cuvânt al casei de modă Chanel.

În schimb, Gigi Hadid este cea care a primit laude din partea internauţilor pentru felul în care a gestionat situaţia. Multe persoane prezente la defilarea de modă au filmat momentul în care Gigi Hadid o confruntă pe Benoliel şi au postat ulterior în mediul online imaginile.

La puţin timp după incident, numele supermodelului era în trending pe platforma de micro-blogging Twitter. Mai mult, aceasta a fost desemnată de un internaut „cel mai bun paznic al Săptămânii Modei la Paris“.

gigi hadid was the best guard of the chanel show. pic.twitter.com/o3HcJmk1Ry — vitor (@bellxhadids) October 1, 2019

In other news, Gigi Hadid saves the finale of the Chanel spring/summer show when a random guest decided to join models!! She blended in so well the security had a difficult time finding her. pic.twitter.com/h86mToNUls — 🦂 (@pradaVsme) October 1, 2019

Catwalk clash! Gigi Hadid was left looking fuming during her appearance on the Chanel runway at Paris Fashion Week on Tuesday as Marie - a French YouTube prankster - climbed up on stage, Gigi escorted Marie off the catwalk as Gigi looked seriously unimpressed by the disturbance pic.twitter.com/8x97t4nLWU — Lilian Chan (@bestgug) October 1, 2019

„Cel mai bun videoclip din finalul colecţiei Chanel“, a reacţionat pe Twitter Vanessa Friedman, critic de modă al cotidianului The New York Times, publicând imagini cu incidentul.

Best @chanel finale video ever: Spot the catwalk- crasher! And spot the security guys running after her! #PFW pic.twitter.com/Wztgsj3jVq — Vanessa Friedman (@VVFriedman) October 1, 2019

„Nu a fost nici prevăzut, nici premeditat“, a declarat pentru AFP o purtătoare de cuvânt a casei Chanel, adăugând că au mai existat astfel de intruziuni, realizate, poate, de aceeaşi persoană, pe parcursul Săptămânii modei feminine pret-a-porter, care se încheie marţi la Paris, potrivit Agerpres.