„Zidul mamelor” - barieră umană între protestatari şi forţele de ordine din Portland

Protestele de weekend-ul trecut din Portland, statul Oregon, SUA, au fost, din nou, însoţite de violenţe şi de prezenţa crescută a forţelor de ordine. Dar, dintre protestatarii curajoşi, a ieşit în evidenţă rezilienţa inspiraţională a „Zidului Mamelor”, un grup de „mame şi susţinători” ce s-au interpus între forţele de ordine şi manifestanţi pentru a-i proteja.
Approximately 30 moms are standing with linked arms in the middle of the intersection of SW Main and SW Third. They are chanting “ACAB, All cops are bastards” and “ Black Lives Matter.” #portlandprotests #portland #PortlandOregon #PortlandOR #oregon #BLMprotest #PDXprotests #PDX pic.twitter.com/AILZ4On2Gc— Clypian (@Clypian) July 19, 2020
Moms Against Police Brutality are back & in full force! Last night’s tear gas has only multiplied their numbers. They’re protesting against police violence in Portland & for #BlackLivesMatter #PDXprotests #PortlandProtest pic.twitter.com/aLfrszDnHp— Jules Boykoff (@JulesBoykoff) July 20, 2020
Tension is ramping up. No police activity yet. The moms are still here though. #wallofmoms #portlandprotest pic.twitter.com/4PabsBbOhN
— Emily Gillespie (@emilygillespie) July 19, 2020
