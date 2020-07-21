adevarul.ro International

„Zidul mamelor” - barieră umană între protestatari şi forţele de ordine din Portland

Mamele au format un lanţ uman şi s-au interpus între protestatari şi forţele de ordine.

Protestele de weekend-ul trecut din Portland, statul Oregon, SUA, au fost, din nou, însoţite de violenţe şi de prezenţa crescută a forţelor de ordine. Dar, dintre protestatarii curajoşi, a ieşit în evidenţă rezilienţa inspiraţională a „Zidului Mamelor”, un grup de „mame şi susţinători” ce s-au interpus între forţele de ordine şi manifestanţi pentru a-i proteja.

Câteva zeci de femei purtând cămăşi galbene au format un „zid protector al mamelor” în jurul protestatarilor, gest menit să medieze conflictul deschis dintre manifestanţi şi forţele de ordine. Unele dintre femeile implicate în manifestaţie au fost inspirate să acţioneze şi să se implice în cauză, după ce propriii copii au fost înăbuşiţi cu gaze lacrimogene în timpul protestelor anterioare.
 
Un alt moment inspiraţional, pe fondul protestelor din acest weekend din Portland, a fost apariţia unei femei goale în faţa unei mulţimi de poliţişti. „Atena goală” a purtat doar o mască şi o cagulă, în timp ce s-a aşezat într-o postură Yoga între forţele de ordine şi manifestanţi, într-un gest menit să instaureze pacea, după aproape două luni de tensiuni.
 
Câţiva lideri importanţi din SUA au cerut o anchetă cu privire la modul în care administraţia Trump   s-a folosit continuu de forţele de ordine implicate în gestionarea protestelor din Portland. Preşedintele Comitetului Judiciar al Camerei Reprezentanţilor, Jerrold Nadler, preşedintele Comitetului de securitate internă, Bennie G. Thompson, şi preşedintele Comitetului de supraveghere şi reformă, Carolyn B. Maloney, au trimis o scrisoare către Ministerul Justiţiei şi Departamentul de Securitate Naţională, menţionând că sunt „alarmaţi” de ceea ce este, în mod evident, încercarea de a suprima dreptul de a protesta liber, protejat de Primul amendament al Constituţiei americane.
 
Primarul Portland, Ted Wheeler, a vorbit, de asemenea, despre prezenţa trupelor federale, declarând în weekend că acestea „au escaladat brusc situaţia”.
 
Procurorul general al statului american Oregon a intentat o acţiune în justiţie împotriva guvernului federal, pe care îl acuză că reţine ilegal protestatari în Portland.
 
În Portland, moartea americanului de culoare George Floyd în timp ce era arestat a declanşat, ca în multe alte oraşe, proteste împotriva brutalităţii poliţiei şi a rasismului. Guvernul federal a trimis detaşamente întregi de forţe de ordine care să încerce restabilirea ordinii în oraş.
 
 

