VIDEO Sărbătoare şi parade la Washington după anunţul victoriei lui Joe Biden

Susţinătorii noului preşedinte-ales al SUA au ieşit pe străzi la Washington D.C, New York şi în alte oraşe americane pentru a sărbători, iar oamenii au improvizat o paradă îndreptându-se spre Casa Albă.
A full-blown impromptu parade has now broken out in downtown D.C.— Hannah Natanson (@hannah_natanson) November 7, 2020
People are literally dancing in the streets to celebrate Trump’s defeat pic.twitter.com/QUcM11VZEL
Heading down to the White House and there is a veritable parade coming down Connecticut Avenue. Follow here for updates on the DC reaction to Biden winning the presidency for @washingtonian #Election2020 pic.twitter.com/VUEZEvFzDW— Jane Recker (@janerecker) November 7, 2020
Lafayette Square right now. Cheers, honking, screaming, joy, crying. The feeling of elation cannot be overstated. pic.twitter.com/RAflKCVmVP— Kalina Newman (@KalinaNewman) November 7, 2020
In front of the White House right now pic.twitter.com/4jmEgA1I8B— Elaine Godfrey (@elainejgodfrey) November 7, 2020
