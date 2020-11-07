adevarul.ro International

VIDEO Sărbătoare şi parade la Washington după anunţul victoriei lui Joe Biden

Susţinătorii lui Joe Biden îi sărbătoresc victoria în apropierea Casei Albe FOTO EPA-EFE

Susţinătorii noului preşedinte-ales al SUA au ieşit pe străzi la Washington D.C, New York şi în alte oraşe americane  pentru a sărbători, iar oamenii au improvizat o paradă îndreptându-se spre Casa Albă.

Strigăte de bucurie şi claxoane s-au auzit odată ce rând pe rând televiziunile americane au anunţat că Biden a depăşit pragul electoral pentru a fi câştigătorul cursei prezidenţiale.
Candiatul democrat e estimat a obţine acelaşi număr de voturi ca Donald Trump în 2016, când a câştigat în faţa lui Hillary Clinton, şi anume 306. Fox News îl dă câştigător pe Biden nu numai în Pennsylvania, ci şi în Nevada şi Arizona, state unde se numără încă voturi.
 
 
Înaintea acestui moment, echipa de campanie a lui Trump spunea că încă nu s-a terminat şi undeva mai sunt şanse.
 
   Oamenii cântă, plâng, se îmbrăţişează şi dansează pe stradă sau unde i-a prins vestea că Joe Biden este noul preşedinte al SUA. Anunţul a venit la ora locală 11.25 a.m (aproximativ 18:30, ora României). Joe Biden era acasă cu familia sa, iar Donald Trump plecase la golf în Virginia.
   Susţinători ai lui Biden sărbătoresc în faţa Casei Albe.
 
 
 
 

