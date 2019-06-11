adevarul.ro International

Un motociclist a fost lovit de fulger pe o şosea din Florida

Un motociclist a fost lovit de fulger pe o şosea din Florida

FOTO EPA

Un bărbat a murit după ce a fost lovit de fulger pe motocicleta în mers, pe o autostradă din nord-vestul Floridei, relatează CNN.

Ştiri pe aceeaşi temă

Duminică, la ora locală 2 după-amiaza, bărbatul în vârstă de 45 de ani se îndrepta spre sud pe autostrada 95 când a fost lovit de fulger, a anunţat patrula de poliţie Florida Highway.
 
Lovitura i-a spart casca, şi l-a deviat spre mijlocul şoselei, aruncându-l de pe vehicul.
 
Poliţia nu a stabilit identitatea bărbatului din Charlotte, Carolina de Nord. Acesta a murit pe loc.
 
Departamentul a publicat pe Twitter o imagine cu casca găurită de fulger.
 
 
47 de oameni au fost loviţi de fulger în Florida între 2008 şi 2017. Statul Florida, considerat capitala fulgerelor din Statele Unite, din cauza numărului mare de fulgere, are o climă care favorizează fenomene extreme prin combinaţia de căldură, umiditate şi briză datorită celor două regiuni de coastă
 
 

Dacă apreciezi acest articol, te așteptăm să intri în comunitatea de cititori de pe pagina noastră de Facebook, printr-un Like mai jos:

citeste totul despre:
libertatea.ro
După 16 ani de relație, Adriana spune adevărul despre mariajul cu Dan ...
libertatea.ro
Koveși, procuror-șef european. Vești bune pentru fosta șefă DNA
okmagazine.ro
Ce fiică frumoasă are Corina Dănilă! Rianna este copia fidelă a celebr...
okmagazine.ro
Ce s-a îngrăşat Britney Spears! Artista a pierdut lupta cu kilogramele...

Folosim cookie-uri și tehnologii asemănătoare pentru a-ți îmbunătăți experiența pe acest website, pentru a-ți oferi conținut și reclame personalizate și pentru a analiza traficul și audiența website-ului. Înainte de a continua navigarea pe website-ul nostru te rugăm să aloci timpul necesar pentru a citi și înțelege conținutul Politicii de Cookie și al Politicii de Confidențialitate.

Prin continuarea navigării pe website-ul nostru confirmi acceptarea utilizării fișierelor de tip cookie conform Politicii de Cookie. Nu uita totuși că poți modifica setările acestor fișiere cookie urmând instrucțiunile din Politica de Cookie.

x