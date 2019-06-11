Un motociclist a fost lovit de fulger pe o şosea din Florida

Un bărbat a murit după ce a fost lovit de fulger pe motocicleta în mers, pe o autostradă din nord-vestul Floridei, relatează CNN.
This is what’s left of a 45 year old man’s helmet after he was struck by lightning, while riding his motorcycle southbound, on I-95 in Volusia County this afternoon. Unfortunately he did not survive the crash. pic.twitter.com/uFklUPY8r1— FHP Orlando (@FHPOrlando) 9 iunie 2019
