Trump ameninţă din nou să închidă frontiera cu Mexicul

Dacă Mexicul nu pune capăt imediat întregii imigraţii clandestine care ajunge în Statele Unite (...), voi închide frontiera sau porţiuni largi de frontieră săptămâna viitoare”, a ameninţat el pe Twitter.

The DEMOCRATS have given us the weakest immigration laws anywhere in the World. Mexico has the strongest, & they make more than $100 Billion a year on the U.S. Therefore, CONGRESS MUST CHANGE OUR WEAK IMMIGRATION LAWS NOW, & Mexico must stop illegals from entering the U.S.... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 29 martie 2019

....through their country and our Southern Border. Mexico has for many years made a fortune off of the U.S., far greater than Border Costs. If Mexico doesn’t immediately stop ALL illegal immigration coming into the United States throug our Southern Border, I will be CLOSING..... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 29 martie 2019

....the Border, or large sections of the Border, next week. This would be so easy for Mexico to do, but they just take our money and “talk.” Besides, we lose so much money with them, especially when you add in drug trafficking etc.), that the Border closing would be a good thing! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 29 martie 2019

Pres. Trump says possibility of closing the U.S.-Mexico border "could be to all trade" over immigration.



"Mexico... they have to grab it, and they have to stop it." https://t.co/L5pSw2AHrM pic.twitter.com/eO0tjGrLqp — ABC News (@ABC) 29 martie 2019

