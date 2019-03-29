adevarul.ro International

Trump ameninţă din nou să închidă frontiera cu Mexicul

Preşedintele american Donald Trump a acuzat din nou Mexicul că nu face nimic în lupta împotriva imigraţiei ilegale şi a ameninţat să închidă frontiera şi să blocheze comerţul între cele două ţări, ”săptămâna viitoare”, dacă nu au loc schimbări importante, relatează Huffington Post.

Dacă Mexicul nu pune capăt imediat întregii imigraţii clandestine care ajunge în Statele Unite (...), voi închide frontiera sau porţiuni largi de frontieră săptămâna viitoare”, a ameninţat el pe Twitter.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

