FOTO VIDEO Un fotograf a surprins o mamă-raţă urmată de 76 de răţuşte

Un fotograf de natură sălbatică a reuşit să surprindă o imagine curioasă şi inedită cu o raţă urmată de nu mai puţin de 76 de răţuşte, într-o excursie la lacul Bemidji, în statul american Minnesota, conform New York Times.
MAMA MERGANSER! I was able to track down the now famous Lake Bemidji Common Merganser that has an adopted brood of over 76 babies! I love the story that these photos tell.— Brent Cizek (@brentcizekphoto) 17 July 2018
Full gallery: https://t.co/wg8xioJBIG#audubonsociety #minnesota #bemidji #duck pic.twitter.com/c0Jycct4HX