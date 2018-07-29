adevarul.ro International

FOTO VIDEO Un fotograf a surprins o mamă-raţă urmată de 76 de răţuşte

FOTO Brent Cizek

Un fotograf de natură sălbatică a reuşit să surprindă o imagine curioasă şi inedită cu o raţă urmată de nu mai puţin de 76 de răţuşte, într-o excursie la lacul Bemidji, în statul american Minnesota, conform New York Times.

„A fost incredibil”, fotograful Brent Cizek a declarat într-un interviu. „Nu ştiam că o raţă poate avea grijă de atâţia pui.”
 
 
Deseori, pot fi văzute împreună, sub grija unei singure raţe adulte, douăzeci, treizeci sau chiar patruzeci de răţuşte, însă numărul 76 este unul neobişnuit de mare. Nu tot puietul este, însă, al raţei protective. Femela adultă are rolul unei dădace şi puii, care provin de la mai mulţi părinţi, fac parte dintr-o creşă. Acest fenomen este întâlnit şi la alte specii de păsări.
 
Experţii spun că există mai mulţi factori care pot contribui la mărimea unei creşe, printre care sincronizarea în depunerea ouălor şi clima favorabilă. Mama îndrumătoare este, cel mai probabil, o raţă bătrână, care a crescut cu succes nenumărate generaţii de răţuşte.
 
 
