Donald Trump stârneşte din nou rumoare. Preşedintele american critică NASA şi spune că Luna face parte din Marte

Specialiştii în astronomie şi adepţii acestei ştiinţe au fost suprinşi să audă, vineri, că Luna este parte din Marte, după cum a spus preşedintele american Donald Trump, într-o postare pe Twitter, potrivit The Guardian.
For all of the money we are spending, NASA should NOT be talking about going to the Moon - We did that 50 years ago. They should be focused on the much bigger things we are doing, including Mars (of which the Moon is a part), Defense and Science!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 7 June 2019
