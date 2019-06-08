adevarul.ro International

Donald Trump stârneşte din nou rumoare. Preşedintele american critică NASA şi spune că Luna face parte din Marte

Donald Trump stârneşte din nou rumoare. Preşedintele american critică NASA şi spune că Luna face parte din Marte

Donald Trump FOTO AFP

Specialiştii în astronomie şi adepţii acestei ştiinţe au fost suprinşi să audă, vineri, că Luna este parte din Marte, după cum a spus preşedintele american Donald Trump, într-o postare pe Twitter, potrivit The Guardian.

Comentând aparent cu referire la politica spaţială a propriei administraţii, preşedintele a scris pe contul său de Twitter: „Pentru câţi bani cheltuim, NASA nu ar trebui să vorbească  despre a merge pe Lună – am făcut asta acum 50 de ani“.
 
 
El a adăugat: „Ar trebui să se concentreze pe lucrurile mult mai mari pe care le facem, inclusiv Marte (din care face parte Luna), Apărarea şi Ştiinţa!“

Declaraţia lui Trump i-a şocat pe mulţi entuziaşti ai spaţiului, pentru că în mod tradiţional luna nu a fost definită ca fiind parte a planetei Marte.

Dincolo de gafa sa, mesajul său a fost suprinzător având în vedere entuziasmul pe care preşedintele american îl afişa în trecut legat de o nouă aselenizare. Criticile lui Trump la adresa NASA au fost făcute la doar trei săptămâni după ce Trump a lăudat ideea unei călătorii pe Lună.

Pe 13 mai, Trump a scris pe Twitter: „Mergem înapoi pe Lună“, în timp ce în martie, administratorul NASA Jim Bridenstire, care a fost numit în funcţie de către liderul de la Casa Albă, a anunţat planurile SUA de a trimite astronauţi pe Lună până în 2024.
 

