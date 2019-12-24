Donald Trump, asemănat cu Don Quijote, după ce a spus că „nu înţelege energia solară”

Utilizatorii Twitter l-au asemănat pe Donald Trump cu celebrul personaj Don Quijote al lui Cervantes după ce, sâmbătă, la o conferinţă a studenţilor, preşedintele american a spus că „nu înţelege energia solară”: cei doi ar împărtăşi aceeaşi frică iraţională de morile de vânt ca de nişte duşmani imaginari, relatează Newsweek.
Don Trump has surpassed Don Quixote as the craziest person in history named Don to make an enemy of windmills. pic.twitter.com/8Zg39ZujY4— Ken Olin (@kenolin1) 23 décembre 2019
The truth is that President Don Quixote is tilting against #windmills— BrooklynDad_Defiant! (@mmpadellan) 23 décembre 2019
NOT because of bald eagles, but because wind power cuts into the profits of his planet-destroying fossil fuel donors.
It's all just hot air from a blowhard. https://t.co/vvjUc8R8KI
TRUMP: "They were killing the bald eagle. If you shoot a bald eagle, they want to put you in jail for 10 years. A windmill will kill many. It’s true. And you know what? After a certain number, they make you turn the windmill off. That’s true, by the way.” pic.twitter.com/DvkJqa4MNO— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) 23 décembre 2019
Dacă apreciezi acest articol, te așteptăm să intri în comunitatea de cititori de pe pagina noastră de Facebook, printr-un Like mai jos: