Donald Trump, asemănat cu Don Quijote, după ce a spus că „nu înţelege energia solară”

FOTO EPA-EFE

Utilizatorii Twitter l-au asemănat pe Donald Trump cu celebrul personaj Don Quijote al lui Cervantes după ce, sâmbătă, la o conferinţă a studenţilor, preşedintele american a spus că „nu înţelege energia solară”: cei doi ar împărtăşi aceeaşi frică iraţională de morile de vânt ca de nişte duşmani imaginari, relatează Newsweek.

Sâmbătă, la o conferinţă  a organizaţiei conservatoare Turning Point adresată studenţilor, Donald Trump s-a declarat din nou împotriva morilor de vânt „zgomotoase” şi fără rost,  care omoară „mii” de păsări, inclusiv vulturi pleşuvi, suscitând comparaţii pe Twitter cu faimosul Don Quijote care îşi imagina morile de vânt drept nişte uriaşi înfricoşători.
 
Alături de preşedintele rus Vladimir Putin, preşedintele american citează statistici care arată că morile de vânt omoară mii de păsări anual şi provoacă cancer.
 
Donald Trump a declarat la conferinţa pentru studenţi: „Vom avea o economie bazată pe vânt, nu am înţeles niciodată cum energia solară. Ştiu multe lucruri despre morile de vânt. Le-am studiat mai bine ca oricine. Ştiu că sunt foarte scumpe – sunt făcute mai ales în China şi Germania. Puţine sunt produse aici spre deloc. Fabricarea lor înseamnă o o groază de fum şi gaze răspândite în atmosferă; şi ştim că avem o lume, nu-i aşa? Aşadar lumea e infimă în comparaţie cu universul”.
 
„Don Trump l-a surclasat pe Don Quijote: nu mai există un nebun la fel de mare pe lume pe care să-l cheme Don şi care să-şi facă duşmani din morile de vânt”, a scris actorul Ken Olin.
 
 
„Adevărul este că Preşedintele Don Quijote se luptă cu morile de vânt nu din pricina vulturilor pleşuvi, ci a faptului că energia solară ia din profitul donatorilor săi care distrug planeta cu combustibili fosili”, a scris utilizatorul Brooklyn Dad Defiant, popular pe Twitter.
 
 
Preşedintele american spunea în 2012 că morile de vânt sunt „nişte structuri absolut oribile”. La conferinţă el şi-a exprimat din nou îngrijorările cu privire la faptul că mii de păsări sunt ucise de morile de vânt, inclusiv vulturi pleşuvi, pasărea naţională a SUA din 1782.
 
„Dacă împuşti un vultur pleşuv, te închid pentru 10 ani. O moară de vânt va ucide mulţi vulturi. E un adevăr”, a spus Trump
 

