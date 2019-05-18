VIDEO Arnold Schwarzenegger a fost agresat la un eveniment sportiv în Africa de Sud

Fostul guvernator al Californiei, actorul Arnold Schwarzenegger, a fost lovit cu picioarele în spate de un bărbat, la un eveniment sportiv din Africa de Sud.
Schwarzenegger, în vârstă de 71 de ani, discuta cu fanii în timpul unui concurs la evenimentul Arnold Classic Africa, la Johannesburg, în momentul în care un bărbat venit l-a lovit în spate din săritură, cu ambele picioare.
And if you have to share the video (I get it), pick a blurry one without whatever he was yelling so he doesn’t get the spotlight.— Arnold (@Schwarzenegger) May 18, 2019
By the way... block or charge? pic.twitter.com/TEmFRCZPEA
Thanks for your concerns, but there is nothing to worry about. I thought I was just jostled by the crowd, which happens a lot. I only realized I was kicked when I saw the video like all of you. I’m just glad the idiot didn’t interrupt my Snapchat.— Arnold (@Schwarzenegger) May 18, 2019
