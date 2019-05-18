VIDEO Arnold Schwarzenegger a fost agresat la un eveniment sportiv în Africa de Sud

Schwarzenegger, în vârstă de 71 de ani, discuta cu fanii în timpul unui concurs la evenimentul Arnold Classic Africa, la Johannesburg, în momentul în care un bărbat venit l-a lovit în spate din săritură, cu ambele picioare.

Fostul guvernator le-a mulţumit fanilor pe Twitter pentru că s-au arătat îngrijoraţi după incident. El a precizat că “nu există motive de îngrijorare”. “Am crezut că am fost îmbrâncit de mulţime, ceea ce se întâmplă mult. Mi-am dat seama că am fost lovit abia atunci când am văzut filmuleţul, ca voi toţi. Mă bucur că idiotul nu mi-a întrerupt intervenţia pe Snapchat”, a notat el.

And if you have to share the video (I get it), pick a blurry one without whatever he was yelling so he doesn’t get the spotlight. By the way... block or charge? pic.twitter.com/TEmFRCZPEA

