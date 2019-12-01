adevarul.ro International

Cum a răspuns Leonardo DiCaprio acuzaţiilor preşedintelui brazilian Jair Bolsonaro

Leonardo DiCaprio a răspuns acuzaţiilor preşedintelui brazilian Jair Bolsonaro, făcute vineri, potrivit cărora actorul de la Hollywood ar fi în spatele unor incendii din Pădurea Amazoniană.

DiCaprio a publicat un comuncat, sâmbătă, care transmite: „În această perioadă de criză pentru Amazon, eu susţin oamenii din Brazilia care muncesc pentru a-şi salva moştenirea naturală şi culturală. Ei reprezintă un exemplu uimitor, impresionant şi simplu de angajament şi pasiune, care sunt necesare pentru a salva mediul înconjurător”.
 
„Viitorul acestor ecosisteme de neînlocuit este în joc şi sunt mândru să fiu alături de grupurile care le protejează. Deşi merită susţinere, eu nu am finanţat organizaţiile vizate”, a scris starul de film, ca răspuns la acuzaţiile lui Bolsonaro.
 
 
 
Preşedintele brazilian le-a spus susţinătorilor săi, vineri: „DiCaprio e un tip cool, nu-i aşa? Dând bani pentru incendierea Amazonului”, referindu-se la o percheziţie efectuată de poliţie la sediul a două grupuri non-profit despre care Bolsonaro crede că se află în spatele incendiilor Amazoniene din statul Para.
 
Mai mulţi pompieri voluntari, care neagă că ar fi comis vreo fărădelege, au fost arestaţi şi ulterior eliberaţi. Poliţia locală a spus că aceştia sunt investigaţi pentru că ar fi stârnit incendii în mod intenţionat pentru a obţine finanţare prin intermediul organizaţiilor non-profit. Procurorii federali susţin că investigaţiile lor duc în primul rând la hoţii de pământuri ca fiind principalii suspecţi.

