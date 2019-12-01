Cum a răspuns Leonardo DiCaprio acuzaţiilor preşedintelui brazilian Jair Bolsonaro

Leonardo DiCaprio a răspuns acuzaţiilor preşedintelui brazilian Jair Bolsonaro, făcute vineri, potrivit cărora actorul de la Hollywood ar fi în spatele unor incendii din Pădurea Amazoniană.
At this time of crisis for the Amazon, I support the people of Brazil working to save their natural and cultural heritage. They are an amazing, moving and humbling example of the commitment and passion needed to save the environment. The future of these irreplaceable ecosystems is at stake and I am proud to stand with the groups protecting them. While worthy of support, we did not fund the organizations targeted. I remain committed to supporting the Brazilian indigenous communities, local governments, scientists, educators and general public who are working tirelessly to secure the Amazon for the future of all Brazilians.
A post shared by Leonardo DiCaprio (@leonardodicaprio) on
Dacă apreciezi acest articol, te așteptăm să intri în comunitatea de cititori de pe pagina noastră de Facebook, printr-un Like mai jos: