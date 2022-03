19 persoane, 16 bărbaţi şi trei femei, ucise într-un atac armat în centrul Mexicului FOTO VIDEO

”Au fost găsite corpurile a 19 persoane (16 bărbaţi şi trei femei) care prezentau urme de gloanţe”, anunţă procuratura.

At least 19 people were shot to death in central #Mexico on Sunday, the state attorney general's office said in a statement. "19 lifeless bodies were found (16 men and three women), who had gunshot wounds," the FGE said.#Michoacan #GunViolence pic.twitter.com/54pEBr7Ogl