Trupele ruse au ocupat un hotel la periferia Severodoneţk: „Nu îi putem scoate de acolo momentan, dar au mulţi morţi”

Severodoneţk, ultima redută majoră de rezistenţă din regiunea Lugansk este bombardat intens iar ruşii au reuşit să ocupe un hotel de la periferia oraşului, a anunţat guvernatorul regional Serhii Haidai.
#Lyman Update - #Russian troops have continued SW after fully capturing Lyman yesterday. #RUAF has likely reached the Donets River in some spots. The status of Shchurove is not known but @NeilPHauer confirmed that fighting had largely subsided on the NE bank. pic.twitter.com/ZXrEF7OESM— OSINT Aggregator (@AggregateOsint) May 28, 2022
#Severodonetsk - #Ukrainian troops have successfully counterattacked & removed the #Russian forces on the #Bakhmut - Lysychans'k road and have started moving supplies W on the road again. This "Road of Life" is not the only route but it is the best one the #UAF has right now. pic.twitter.com/iDZaccpeeh— OSINT Aggregator (@AggregateOsint) May 26, 2022
