adevarul.ro International

Trupele ruse au ocupat un hotel la periferia Severodoneţk: „Nu îi putem scoate de acolo momentan, dar au mulţi morţi”

Trupele ruse au ocupat un hotel la periferia Severodoneţk: „Nu îi putem scoate de acolo momentan, dar au mulţi morţi”

FOTO Profimedia

Severodoneţk, ultima redută majoră de rezistenţă din regiunea Lugansk este bombardat intens iar ruşii au reuşit să ocupe un hotel de la periferia oraşului, a anunţat guvernatorul regional Serhii Haidai.

„Bombardamentele continuă. Armata rusă distruge oraşul lansând atacuri cu toate tipurile de arme. Trupele ruse au intrat la periferia oraşului şi sunt în hotelul Mir. Nu îi putem socate de acolo momentan, dar au mulţi morţi. Băieţii noştri le opun rezistenţă”, a spus el, citat de CNN.
 
Ruşii nu au reuşit să încercuiască oraşul şi accesul nu a fost încă blocat deşi nu pot trece decât maşinile mici, nu şi camioanele. S-a tras în maşini pe ruta Lisiceansk-Bahmut. Este periculos de traversat”.
 
Haidai spune că ruşii au 25 de grupuri tactice la nivel de batalion în regiunea Lugansk, adică 10.000 de militari, dar şi o cantitate mare de tehnică militară.
 
În Lugansk luptă alături de militari recruţi din rândul separatiştilor pro-ruşi din Donbas, ceceni şi contractori militari privaţi.
 
În prezent eforturile ruse se concentrează asupra străpungerii pungii de rezistenţă din oraşul Severodoneţk a cărui cucerire ar permite avansul spre alte oraşe.
 
 
 

Dacă apreciezi acest articol, te așteptăm să intri în comunitatea de cititori de pe pagina noastră de Facebook, printr-un Like mai jos:

citeste totul despre:
okmagazine.ro
Ce frumoasă e logodnica lui Ray Liotta! Unicul copil al actorului i-a ...
okmagazine.ro
Ce spun medicii despre sfatul primit de Kourtney Kardashian, să bea li...
playtech.ro
Produsul Lidl care este retras de urgență din toate magazinele. Mulți ...
playtech.ro
Veste de ultimă oră din războiul Rusia – Ucraina. Răsturnare de situaț...
okmagazine.ro
Andreea Marin, frumoasă ca o zi de primăvară. Și-a salutat fanii din.....
okmagazine.ro
Dana Nălbaru, mândră de fiul ei. Ce capacități are Kadri: "Nu e autist...
playtech.ro
Produsul Lidl care este retras de urgență din toate magazinele. Mulți ...
playtech.ro
Veste de ultimă oră din războiul Rusia – Ucraina. Răsturnare de situaț...
Modifică Setările