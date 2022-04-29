Rusia a lansat asupra Ucrainei rachete de pe submarine din Marea Neagră VIDEO

Rusia a folosit un submarin cu propulsie diesel, staţionat în Marea Neagră, pentru a lovi ţinte militare ucrainene cu rachete de croazieră Kalibr, relatează Sky News.
În imaginile difuzate de Ministerul rus al Apărării, o salvă de rachete a fost văzută ieşind din mare şi zburând spre orizont, conform Mediafax.
😡 The Russian Ministry of Defense has shown the launch of Caliber missiles in Ukraine and claims that the launches were made from a diesel-electric submarine in the Black Sea. They claimed some of yesterday's strikes on Ukraine were launched with that Kaliber missiles. pic.twitter.com/FbZ7Di6IM7— Toronto Television / Телебачення Торонто (@tvtoront) April 29, 2022
"Kalibr" missiles being launched. Russian MOD says these are the missiles that destroyed a large Western weapons shipment at the Zaporozhye Aluminium Plant. pic.twitter.com/f6V9ygid28— Russians With Attitude (@RWApodcast) April 27, 2022
Dacă apreciezi acest articol, te așteptăm să intri în comunitatea de cititori de pe pagina noastră de Facebook, printr-un Like mai jos: