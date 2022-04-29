adevarul.ro International

Rusia a lansat asupra Ucrainei rachete de pe submarine din Marea Neagră VIDEO

Rusia a declarat că rachetele au lovit ţinte militare ucrainene Foto Captura video

Rusia a folosit un submarin cu propulsie diesel, staţionat în Marea Neagră, pentru a lovi ţinte militare ucrainene cu rachete de croazieră Kalibr, relatează Sky News.

În imaginile difuzate de Ministerul rus al Apărării, o salvă de rachete a fost văzută ieşind din mare şi zburând spre orizont, conform Mediafax.

Rusia a declarat că rachetele au lovit ţinte militare ucrainene, deşi acest lucru nu poate fi verificat în mod independent. 
 
 
În mod semnificativ, este pentru prima dată când armata rusă a raportat că a folosit atacuri lansate de pe un submarin împotriva unor ţinte ucrainene. 
 
 
Flota rusă din Marea Neagră a fost grav afectată recent, când nava de război Moskva s-a scufundat - lucru pentru care Ucraina şi-a revendicat responsabilitatea.

