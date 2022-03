Război în Ucraina: Un tanc rusesc în care se afla un singur soldat a fost capturat de forţele locale

Potrivit ucrainenilor, citaţi de contul de Twitter Ukraine Weapons Tracker, care urmăreşte desfăşurarea invaziei comandate de Vladimir Putin, soldatul capturat era singurul membru al echipajului. Acest model de tanc are nevoie de un echipaj de trei persoane, scrie Hotnews.

#Ukraine: Ukrainian forces captured another T-72A tank, seen in this drone image.



The UA side claims that the driver was the sole member of his tank crew left & was pursuaded to surrender after receiving pysops SMS messages- this cannot be verified. Tank is previously unseen. pic.twitter.com/DiwGgbgRXV