O avarie la reţeaua naţională de electricitate a dus la o pană de curent majoră în Marea Britanie

Pene de curent au fost raportate în mai multe zone din Marea Britanie, afectând gospodării şi reţele de transport, informează BBC News.
We're aware of a power cut affecting a large area of London and South East. We believe this is due to a failure to National Grid's network, which is affecting our customers. We may not be able to answer individual tweets at this time. Please keep an eye on our feed for updates.— UK Power Networks (@UKPowerNetworks) 9 August 2019
We are currently experiencing a major incident on the national electricity infrastructure. We are in the process of restoring customers now and will provide further updates as soon as possible for specific areas We are sorry for the inconvenience this is causing.— WPD (@wpduk) 9 August 2019
