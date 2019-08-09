adevarul.ro International

O avarie la reţeaua naţională de electricitate a dus la o pană de curent majoră în Marea Britanie

FOTO Getty Images

Pene de curent au fost raportate în mai multe zone din Marea Britanie, afectând gospodării şi reţele de transport, informează BBC News.

UK Power Networks a transmis că problema a fost cauzată de o „defecţiune a reţelei naţionale de electricitate”.
 
Trenurile au avut întârzieri mari şi unele au fost chiar anulate între Anglia şi Ţara Galilor. Şi capitala Londra este afectată de penele de electricitate.
 
Pasagerii de la aeroportul din Newcastle au spus că energia electrică a fost întreruptă pentru circa 15 minute, dar Heathrow, Gatwick şi Luton au menţionat că nu au fost afectate. 
 
Autorităţile au declarat că lucrează la soluţionarea problemei.
 

