Mesajul transmis de către hackerii Anonymous după ce au accesat camerele de supraveghere de la Kremlin

Mesajul transmis de către hackerii Anonymous după ce au accesat camerele de supraveghere de la Kremlin

Grupul de hackeri Anonymous au anunţat că au obţinut din nou acces la camerele de supraveghere de la Kremlim, transmiţând un mesaj regimului rus.

@Thblckrbbtworld care operează în numele #Anonymous a obţinut acces la sistemul CCTV de la Kremlin. „Nu ne vom opri până când nu vom dezvălui toate secretele tale. Nu ne vei putea opri.  Acum suntem în interiorul castelului, Kremlin", a scris gruparea Anonymous TV pe pagina sa de Twitter către regimul rus, conform Mediafax.

 
Conform publicaţiei Taiwan News, nu e prima oară când Grupul de hackeri Anonymous comit un asemenea atac cibernetic.
 
Pe 9 martie 2022, hackerii Anoymous au mai accesat 400 de camere video de supraveghere din Rusia şi a postat mesaje anti-Putin pentru a sprijini Ucraina. 
 
Au fost transmise fluxuri live de la aproximativ 100 de camere ruseşti pe un site web numit behindenemylines.live . 
 
Pe site, Anonymous explică că atacurile cibernetice sunt un mesaj către Rusia că trebuie să „plătească un preţ uriaş din cauza deciziei ruşinoase a dictatorului Putin de a ataca o Ucraina independentă”. 
 
Grupul de hackeri a afirmat că sancţiunile impuse Rusiei „vor distruge întreaga ţară” şi vor avea consecinţe mai grave pentru poporul rus decât pentru oligarhie. Anonymous a mai declarat că „150 de milioane de ruşi nu ştiu adevărul despre cauzele sau cursul războiului din Ucraina” şi sunt alimentaţi în schimb cu un flux constant de „propaganda de la Kremlin”. 
 
Hackerii au  declarat că scopul atacurilor este de a „furniza informaţii reale poporului rus”, iar fluxurile de transmisiuni live de la Kremlin vor fi distribuite forţelor ucrainene pentru a cunoaşte viitoarele mişcări ale Rusiei.
 

 

