Mesajul transmis de către hackerii Anonymous după ce au accesat camerele de supraveghere de la Kremlin

Grupul de hackeri Anonymous au anunţat că au obţinut din nou acces la camerele de supraveghere de la Kremlim, transmiţând un mesaj regimului rus.
@Thblckrbbtworld care operează în numele #Anonymous a obţinut acces la sistemul CCTV de la Kremlin. „Nu ne vom opri până când nu vom dezvălui toate secretele tale. Nu ne vei putea opri. Acum suntem în interiorul castelului, Kremlin", a scris gruparea Anonymous TV pe pagina sa de Twitter către regimul rus, conform Mediafax.
JUST IN: Hackers (@Thblckrbbtworld) who operates in behalf of #Anonymous gained access to the Kremlin CCTV system.— Anonymous TV 🇺🇦 (@YourAnonTV) April 6, 2022
They quoted: "We won't stop until we reveal all of your secrets. You won't be able to stop us. "Now we're inside the castle, Kremlin." #OpRussia #Ukraine pic.twitter.com/USezFd9IZB
We are #Anonymous— Anonymous 🍀 (@DepaixPorteur) March 7, 2022
We have taken control of 400+ of Russian cameras in support of #Ukraine
We compiled about 100 on this website. This is anti-propaganda to open the eyes of Russian civilians. Also potential recon.
WATCH LIVE: https://t.co/95zJ3pNrf8#OpRussia #OpUkraine pic.twitter.com/SRCKZS4bnv
