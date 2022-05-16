adevarul.ro International

Melodia „Stefania”, câştigătoarea Eurovision, cântată în Azovstal de un soldat. Kalush Orchestra a lansat videoclipul piesei - VIDEO

Foto Twitter

Imagini cu un soldat ucrainean în oţelăria Azovstal din Mariupol, cântând melodia câştigătoare a Eurovisionului, „Stefania”, au apărut duminică seară în social media.

Apărătorul din Azovstal poate fi văzut cântând în timp ce pe fundal se aud bombardamente.
 
„În acest fel, soldaţii ucraineni i-au mulţimit trupei Kalush pentru susţinerea de la Eurovision şi pentru apelul către întreaga lume pentru a fi ajutaţi apărătorii Mariupolului”, notează The New Voice of Ukraine.
 
 
Duminică, Kalush Orchestra a lansat videoclipul piesei “Stefania”, precizând că acesta a fost filmat în Bucea, Irpin, Gostomel şi Borodianka.
 

