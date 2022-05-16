Melodia „Stefania”, câştigătoarea Eurovision, cântată în Azovstal de un soldat. Kalush Orchestra a lansat videoclipul piesei - VIDEO

Imagini cu un soldat ucrainean în oţelăria Azovstal din Mariupol, cântând melodia câştigătoare a Eurovisionului, „Stefania”, au apărut duminică seară în social media.
The Azovstal defender sings "Stefania" to the sounds of bombing 💔— The New Voice of Ukraine (@NewVoiceUkraine) May 15, 2022
In this way, Ukrainian soldiers thanked the Kalush band for their support at Eurovision and the worldwide call to help the defenders of Mariupol.
Video: kztsky / Instagram pic.twitter.com/XukUQAXbJe
Official Mother Stefania video by KALUSH Orchestra. To all Ukrainian mothers who go through this horrible war.— Ukraine / Україна (@Ukraine) May 15, 2022
227 Ukrainian children have already been killed by Russian monsters, many more injured physically and mentally.
Ukraine will prevail. For every child and every mother. pic.twitter.com/Syd8nMlnuN
