Imaginile războiului din Ucraina pe care Putin le ascunde de ruşi FOTO VIDEO

Preşedintele Vladimir Putin modifică drastic imaginea războiului din Ucraina pentru civilii ruşi, potrivit unui cercetător norvegian în afaceri internaţionale.

Potrivit unui cercetător norvegian în Afaceri Internaţionale, imaginile pe care presa oficială din Rusia le arată oamenii sunt departe de realitatea brutală a războiului din Ucraina.
 
Se pare că preşedintele rus Vladimir Putin îşi doreşte să portretizeze o imagine complet diferită a invaziei sale în curs de desfăşurare în Ucraina vecină.
 
Pentru cei care consumă doar mass-media rusă, se pare că există o „operaţiune militară specială” în derulare în Ucraina, care are scopul de a proteja poporul Ucrainei de Est împotriva aşa-zisului guvern naţionalist de la Kiev.
 
Televiziunea de stat rusă a difuzat săptămâna trecută o scurtă declaraţie a lui Putin, în care a descris guvernul preşedintelui ucrainean Vladimir Zelenski drept „o bandă de dependenţi de droguri şi neonazişti” şi a susţinut că majoritatea luptelor armatei ruse au fost cu „grupuri naţionale”.
 
Imaginile pe care le vedem în Occident cu rezistenţa ucraineană, victimele civile, oameni care fug din case şi se refugiază în ţările vecine, dar şi distrugerile din oraşele invadate sunt cenzurate de oficialii ruşi.
 
De asemenea, este puţin probabil să vedeţi poze cu Rusia care să pară „slabă” sau să nu deţină controlul războiului.
 
Vorbind despre imaginile care arată trupurile soldaţilor ruşi decedaţi, Natalia Moen-Larsen, cercetător la Institutul Norvegian de Afaceri Internaţionale, a declarat pentru ziarul norvegian Verdens Gang (VG): „Nu, nu. Imagini ca aceasta nu sunt afişate pe canalele oficiale din Rusia.”
 
Imagine cu puternic impact emoţional
FOTO EPA-EFE
 
Pozele cu pricina au fost realizate în oraşul Bucha, care face parte din regiunea Kiev.
 
Potrivit VG, tancuri ruseşti au pătruns în oraş, care se află lângă aeroportul Hostomel, dar au fost oprite de forţele ucrainene duminică, 27 februarie.
 
 
Unele dintre cele mai şocante imagini arată cum un întreg convoi de tancuri şi vehicule blindate ruseşti a fost distrus.

 

 

Foto Gettyimages

