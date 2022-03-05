Imaginile războiului din Ucraina pe care Putin le ascunde de ruşi FOTO VIDEO

Preşedintele Vladimir Putin modifică drastic imaginea războiului din Ucraina pentru civilii ruşi, potrivit unui cercetător norvegian în afaceri internaţionale.
Ukraine got back the city Bucha in the Kiev region. Raising the flag again! 🇺🇦#Ukriane #UkraineRussianWar pic.twitter.com/9zT2uiBuX4— 🇺🇦 The Ukraine War 🇺🇦 (@EmmettLesterSan) March 3, 2022
Drone footage appears to show various military vehicles, explosions and soldiers within Bucha.— Sky News (@SkyNews) March 5, 2022
Sky News has verified and located this social media video to Bucha, near Kyiv.
Latest: https://t.co/X3flQUBL0r pic.twitter.com/oeDKNS2Hic
One of the big stories of this war so far is how Ukrainian forces have managed to hold elite Russian VDV forces back in Hostomel, Bucha, and Irpin, protecting Kyiv. https://t.co/DBvAoXVhjT— Rob Lee (@RALee85) March 3, 2022
A Russian military column tried to enter Bucha, a suburb to Kyiv, last night.— Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) March 2, 2022
The Ukrainian Army launched an ambush attack on it with the NLAW anti-tank missiles donated in large numbers by Great Britain.
The result can be seen below.
More NLAWs need to be sent to Kyiv!
🇺🇦 pic.twitter.com/6Ete9VgZiK
And this is the road between Bucha and Irpin.— Illia Ponomarenko 🇺🇦 (@IAPonomarenko) February 27, 2022
Part of my usual bike route in the Kyiv region.
Today it is a Russian Death Valley. pic.twitter.com/qR79LZOcJM
