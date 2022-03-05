Imaginile războiului din Ucraina pe care Putin le ascunde de ruşi FOTO VIDEO

One of the big stories of this war so far is how Ukrainian forces have managed to hold elite Russian VDV forces back in Hostomel, Bucha, and Irpin, protecting Kyiv. https://t.co/DBvAoXVhjT

A Russian military column tried to enter Bucha, a suburb to Kyiv, last night.



The Ukrainian Army launched an ambush attack on it with the NLAW anti-tank missiles donated in large numbers by Great Britain.



The result can be seen below.



More NLAWs need to be sent to Kyiv!



