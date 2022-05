Eroii de la Azov. Imagini cu luptătorii care ţin piept atacurilor Rusiei de 10 săptămâni. Cum i-a schimbat războiul

Lieutenant Illya Samoilenko is still trapped in the Azovstal steel plant in Mariupol and tells Sky News that "we're taking heavy casualties" and "every day may be our last".



