adevarul.ro International

„De necrezut“: Turcia oferă gratis Ucrainei drona Bayraktar pentru care Lituania a strâns 5 milioane de euro din donaţii

„De necrezut“: Turcia oferă gratis Ucrainei drona Bayraktar pentru care Lituania a strâns 5 milioane de euro din donaţii

FOTO Twitter

Compania turcă Baykar oferă gratuit armatei ucrainene o dronă Bayraktar TB2, pentru care Lituania a strâns 5 milioane de euro din bani publici, se arată într-o postare a companiei turce pe Twitter.

Decizia a fost anunţată şi de ministrul lituanian al Apărării, Arvidas Anushauskas, pe contul său de Twitter.
 
”Este de necrezut, dar Turcia tocmai a fost de acord doneze Bayraktar-ul pentru care Lituania a strâns bani. Este uimitor! Cu banii adunaţi vom cumpăra muniţia necesară pentru Bayraktar, iar restul de bani va merge în sprijinul Ucrainei. Mulţumim, Türkiye!”, a scris Anushauskas, pe Twitter.
Compania Baykar a scris pe Twitter că cetăţenii lituanieni au strâns ”cu onoare fonduri pentru a cumpăra o dronă Bayraktar de tip TB2 pentru Ucraina”.
 
 
”Baykar va oferi cadou gratuit Lituaniei o dronă Bayraktar TB2 şi va cere ca aceste fonduri să meargă în Ucraina ca ajutor umanitar”, a mai precizat compania turcă pe Twitter.

Dacă apreciezi acest articol, te așteptăm să intri în comunitatea de cititori de pe pagina noastră de Facebook, printr-un Like mai jos:

citeste totul despre:
okmagazine.ro
Ar face orice pentru a rămâne tânără: ”Și caca aș mânca zilnic, dacă a...
okmagazine.ro
Și-au călcat pe inimă de dragul Reginei! Meghan și Harry s-au întâlnit...
playtech.ro
Ce boli poate transmite animalul tău de companie, de fapt. Ce spun vet...
playtech.ro
Dieta cu care Monica Tatoiu a slăbit câte un kilogram pe zi. Alimentel...
okmagazine.ro
Elon Musk, sex fierbinte cu iubita la St. Tropez. Cum au petrecut mili...
okmagazine.ro
Prinții George, Charlotte și Louis și-au făcut apariția în caleașcă la...
playtech.ro
Ce boli poate transmite animalul tău de companie, de fapt. Ce spun vet...
playtech.ro
Dieta cu care Monica Tatoiu a slăbit câte un kilogram pe zi. Alimentel...
Modifică Setările