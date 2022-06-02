„De necrezut“: Turcia oferă gratis Ucrainei drona Bayraktar pentru care Lituania a strâns 5 milioane de euro din donaţii

Compania turcă Baykar oferă gratuit armatei ucrainene o dronă Bayraktar TB2, pentru care Lituania a strâns 5 milioane de euro din bani publici, se arată într-o postare a companiei turce pe Twitter.
It is UNBELIEVABLE but 🇹🇷 just agreed to give the Bayraktar that 🇱🇹gathered money for, ❗️FOR FREE❗️. It is amazing! For the gathered money we will buy the needed ammunition for the Bayraktar and the rest of money will also go for support of 🇺🇦. Thank you Türkiye! 🇹🇷🇱🇹🇺🇦— Arvydas Anušauskas (@a_anusauskas) June 2, 2022
The people of Lithuania have honorably raised funds to buy a Bayraktar TB2 for Ukraine.— BAYKAR (@BaykarTech) June 2, 2022
Upon learning this, Baykar will gift a Bayraktar TB2 to Lithuania free of charge and asks those funds go to Ukraine for humanitarian aid.
🇹🇷🇺🇦🇱🇹@a_anusauskas@VSemeska@Lithuanian_MoD pic.twitter.com/3PjIyZiME5
Dacă apreciezi acest articol, te așteptăm să intri în comunitatea de cititori de pe pagina noastră de Facebook, printr-un Like mai jos: