Activişti de extremă dreapta italieni plănuiau să arunce în aer o moschee

Italy — Neofascists arrested in/around Siena. Large arsenal seized, including rifles, handguns, a crossbow, swords, billy clubs as well as the usual fascist/Nazi paraphernalia. The group was apparently planning to blow up the mosque in Colle Val d’Elsa https://t.co/ZIDdZxjLcC #En pic.twitter.com/FDKzGZazqP