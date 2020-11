China înlătură cupolele şi elementele distinctive ale moscheilor importante din ţară

🇨🇳☪️ Before / After : Sinization of the Nanguan Mosque in Yinchuan in the Hui Autonomous Region of Ningxia. Domes, minarets, Arabic calligraphy and else removed.



4 years ago, Beijing was still seeking to make Ningxia a model of integration and acceptance.

