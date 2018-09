O prezentatoare BBC a dezvăluit că mai are câteva zile de trăit şi a emoţionat pe toată lumea cu ultimele lucruri pe care le face pentru băieţelul său de 3 ani

A beautiful day with my boys in beautiful Salcombe. When the sun shines there is NO WHERE BETTER. We played on boats and in the sea. And I walked up steps and hills. When a week ago I needed to sit down x4 between the hospital car park and ward. Breathing that sea air as much as I can and taking the good day (despite the 5am wake up call - cheers Fred and daylight 😂) #salcombe #cancer #stage4problems #devon #holiday #seaside #playingonboats #sunshine #breatheagain #mummylove #familytime #love #notdeadyet

