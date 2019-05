Adevărul despre „noua gafă uriaşă“ din Game of Thrones: i-a crescut mâna la loc lui Jaime? FOTO

Now what? Jaime grew his hand ? How do start a petition to reshoot season8? #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/fvM63Iup3x

For those who are defending D&D after this episode, explain to me why Jaime's hand grew back...



THIS SEASON IS THE WORST EVER, IN EVERY WAY! NOW FUCK OFF @GameOfThrones @HBO pic.twitter.com/LnunDhIOfc