The Cranberries a lansat o nouă piesă cântată de regretata Dolores O’Riordan. Trupa va lansa şi ultimul album

A Message from the band about their new album 'In The End' In early 2017, the four of us got together to rehearse for the ‘Something Else’ Tour. During rehearsals, we discussed many times how great it would be to write and work on new material for a new album… And the prospect of writing and working on new material for a new album was very exciting. By December 2017, Dolores had completed and recorded the vocals to final demo stage on the eleven songs which feature on this recording, and we had planned to go into the studio to complete the album in early 2018. After Dolores' devastating and unexpected passing in January 2018, we took some time out and put all plans on hold. As time passed, we began to think about how we might best honour our close friend and bandmate. This was a very painful process. We remembered how Dolores had been so energised by the prospect of making this record and getting back out on the road to play the songs live, and realised that the most meaningful thing to do was to finish the album we had started with her. We felt that this is what she would want. We spoke with Dolores' family and they agreed. It was a very emotional process for us. Knowing that we would never get to play these songs live made it even more difficult. There was also an overwhelming sense of finality knowing that this was the last time that we would be in the same studio together working on a Cranberries album. We would like to take the chance to thank all our families and friends as well as Dolores’ family and friends, and all those work worked with the band over the years. And to our fans, who have stood by us for almost thirty years; thank you, without you, none of this would have been possible. It has been an incredible journey. We dedicate this album to our dear friend and bandmate Dolores. She will always be with us in her music. Noel Mike Fergal To mark the first anniversary of Dolores’s passing The Cranberries will be releasing the first song from the new album, ‘All Over Now’ on the 15th of January.

