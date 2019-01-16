adevarul.ro Entertainment

The Cranberries a lansat o nouă piesă cântată de regretata Dolores O’Riordan. Trupa va lansa şi ultimul album

The Cranberries

Grupul de rock irlandez The Cranberries a lansat melodia „All Over Now“, înregistrată cu vocea cântăreţei Dolores O’Riordan, la fix un an de la moartea artistei. Drept omagiu, această piesă va fi urmată de ultimul album al trupei.

Pornind de la vocea înregistrată a lui Dolores O'Riordan, colegii ei de turneu au realizat noul album, cu acordul familiei cântăreţei.  
 
Astfel, The Cranberries a lansat cea mai nouă piesă a ultimului album. Melodia „All Over Now“ vine ca un omagiu şi a fost înregistrată în ultimul an de viaţă al cântăreţei, care a murit pe 15 ianuarie 2018, la vârsta de 46 de ani
 
Denumit „In the End“, albumul, aşteptat în aprilie, va cuprinde 10 alte melodii elaborate de cei trei membri ai grupului: Noel Hogan, Mike Hogan şi Fergal Lawler. Data de lansare este 26 aprilie 2019, potrivit Daily Mail.
  
 
   
Mama cântăreţei, Eileen O'Riordan, a reacţionat la aflarea veştii: „Nu văd un mod mai bun de a o comemora şi de a-i celebra viaţa decât să anunţi lumii lansarea ultimului ei album cu formaţia“.
 
„Ne-am amintit de maniera în care Dolores era motivată de perspectiva realizării acestui album şi de a relua aceste cântece în turneu“, au explicat membrii grupului pe Instagram. „Cel mai bun lucru de făcut a fost să terminăm albumul pe care l-am început cu ea“. 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A Message from the band about their new album 'In The End' In early 2017, the four of us got together to rehearse for the ‘Something Else’ Tour. During rehearsals, we discussed many times how great it would be to write and work on new material for a new album… And the prospect of writing and working on new material for a new album was very exciting. By December 2017, Dolores had completed and recorded the vocals to final demo stage on the eleven songs which feature on this recording, and we had planned to go into the studio to complete the album in early 2018. After Dolores' devastating and unexpected passing in January 2018, we took some time out and put all plans on hold. As time passed, we began to think about how we might best honour our close friend and bandmate. This was a very painful process. We remembered how Dolores had been so energised by the prospect of making this record and getting back out on the road to play the songs live, and realised that the most meaningful thing to do was to finish the album we had started with her. We felt that this is what she would want. We spoke with Dolores' family and they agreed. It was a very emotional process for us. Knowing that we would never get to play these songs live made it even more difficult. There was also an overwhelming sense of finality knowing that this was the last time that we would be in the same studio together working on a Cranberries album. We would like to take the chance to thank all our families and friends as well as Dolores’ family and friends, and all those work worked with the band over the years. And to our fans, who have stood by us for almost thirty years; thank you, without you, none of this would have been possible. It has been an incredible journey. We dedicate this album to our dear friend and bandmate Dolores. She will always be with us in her music. Noel Mike Fergal To mark the first anniversary of Dolores’s passing The Cranberries will be releasing the first song from the new album, ‘All Over Now’ on the 15th of January.

A post shared by The Cranberries (@thecranberries) on

 
Formaţia plănuia să lucreze la un nou album de la începutul lui 2017, în timpul repetiţiilor pentru turneul lor „Something Else“, iar solista terminase de înregistrat demo-urile în decembrie. O lună mai târziu, ea se îneca la vârsta de 46 de ani într-o cameră de hotel londonian, după ce a consumat alcool în exces
 
Dolores O'Riordan s-a alăturat formaţiei The Cranberries în 1990, la un an de la înfiinţarea ei. Cea mai mare popularitate au cunoscut-o în anii 1990, cu melodia „Zombie“ despre conflictul nord-irlandez, lansată în 1994. 

Concerte anulate în 2017 pe fondul unor probleme de sănătate ale artistei

În 2017 Cranberries a anunţat un turneu care includea ţări din Europa, Marea Britanie şi SUA.
Cu toate acestea, în mai 2017, la scurt timp de la începerea turneul european, The Cranberries a trebuit să anuleze restul concertelor programate din cauza problemelor de sănătate ale lui Dolores.
 
Site-ul oficial Cranberries a invocate atunci „motive medicale asociate cu o problemă de spate“ care au împiedicat cântăreaţa să continue turneul.
 
Chiar înainte de Crăciun, O'Riordan a postat pe Facebook un mesaj în care a spus că se simte „bine“, ceea ce a făcut fanii să creadă că se va întoarce în curând pe scenă.
 
O'Riordan s-a despărţit în 2014 de Don Burton, care i-a fost soţ vreme de 20 de ani şi împreună cu care are trei copii. 
 
Dolores O'Riordan a suferit de tulburare bipolară şi a fost scutită de o condamnare penală după ce, în 2014, a atacat o stewardesă şi un poliţist, într-un aeroport, într-un acces de furie. 
 
Dolores O'Riordan, originară din comitatul irlandez Limerick, a devenit o artistă apreciată pe plan internaţional, după ce a început să cânte alături de trupa The Cranberries, la vârsta de 18 ani.
 
Trupa The Cranberries, una dintre cele mai populare formaţii rock din anii 1990, a lansat şase albume de studio, care s-au vândut în peste 40 de milioane de copii pe plan mondial. Printre cele mai cunoscute single-uri ale formaţiei irlandeze se află piese precum „Linger“, „Dreams“, „Zombie“, „Ode to My Family“, „Ridiculous Thoughts“, „Salvation“, „Free to Decide“ şi „Promises“.
 

