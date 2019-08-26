Playlistul de vară recomandat de Barack Obama: ce muzică preferă fostul preşedinte al Statelor Unite

Playlistul de vară cuprinde melodii populare precum „Old Town Road“ (Lil Nas X), „Juice“ (Lizzo) şi „Senorita“ (Shawn Mendes şi Camila Cabello).

Fostul preşedinte al Americii nu a cuprins în lista sa doar artişti noi, ci şi piese legendare ale unor artişti ca Stevie Wonder („Don’t Worry ‘Bout A Thing“), Van Morrison („Brown Eyed Girl“) şi The Rolling Stones („Happy“).

„Cu vara pe sfârşite, aici este o listă cu piesele pe care eu şi Michelle (soţia sa – n.r.) le-am ascultat – unele noi, altele vechi, unele rapide, altele lente. Sper să vă bucuraţi de ele“, a scris Obama alături de playlistul său.

Pentru lista de melodii potrivite vara, Obama a făcut o selecţie de 44 de piese, după cum urmează:

With summer winding down, here’s a sampling of what Michelle and I have been listening to — some new, some old, some fast, some slow. Hope you enjoy. pic.twitter.com/BS5ri1lvxz