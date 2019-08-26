Playlistul de vară recomandat de Barack Obama: ce muzică preferă fostul preşedinte al Statelor Unite

adevarul.ro Entertainment

Barack Obama a întocmit lista melodiilor preferate FOTO Guliver/Getty Images

Fostul preşedinte american Barack Obama (58 de ani) a împărtăşit cu fanii selecţia lui muzicală preferată, potrivită sezonului cald.

Barack Obama a postat pe contul său de Twitter lista de 44 de melodii pe care le preferă pe timpul verii, scrie CNN
 
Playlistul de vară cuprinde melodii populare precum „Old Town Road“ (Lil Nas X), „Juice“ (Lizzo) şi „Senorita“ (Shawn Mendes şi Camila Cabello).
 
Fostul preşedinte al Americii nu a cuprins în lista sa doar artişti noi, ci şi piese legendare ale unor artişti ca Stevie Wonder („Don’t Worry ‘Bout A Thing“), Van Morrison („Brown Eyed Girl“) şi The Rolling Stones („Happy“).
 
„Cu vara pe sfârşite, aici este o listă cu piesele pe care eu şi Michelle (soţia sa – n.r.) le-am ascultat – unele noi, altele vechi, unele rapide, altele lente. Sper să vă bucuraţi de ele“, a scris Obama alături de playlistul său. 
 
Pentru lista de melodii potrivite vara, Obama a făcut o selecţie de 44 de piese, după cum urmează:
 
 
  1. „Too Good“ — Drake ft. Rihanna
  2. „I’ll Be Around“ — The Spinners
  3. „MOOD 4 EVA“ — Beyoncé, Jay-Z, Childish Gambino ft. Oumou Sangaré
  4. „Burning“ — Maggie Rogers
  5. „Fade Out Lines (The Avener Rework)“ — The Avener şi Phoebe Killdeer
  6. „Juice“ — Lizzo
  7. „Reelin’ In The Years“ — Steely Dan
  8. „Who’s Loving You“ — Terence Trent D’Arby
  9. „Don’t You Worry ‘Bout A Thing“ — Stevie Wonder
  10. „Joke Ting“ — GoldLink ft. Ari PenSmith
  11. „Seventeen“ — Sharon Van Etten
  12. „Doo-Wop (That Thing)“ — Lauryn Hill
  13. „100 Yard Dash“ — Raphael Saadiq
  14. „I’ve Got You Under My Skin“ — Frank Sinatra
  15. „Best Part“ — Daniel Caesar şi H.E.R.
  16. „Feel The Vibe“ — BJ the Chicago Kid şi Anderson .Paak
  17. „Señorita“ — Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello
  18. „Drift Away“ — Dobie Gray
  19. „Hold on (Change is Comin’)“ — Sounds of Blackness
  20. „Brown Eyed Girl“ — Van Morrison
  21. „I Love You More Than You’ll Ever Know“ — Donny Hathaway
  22. „Go Gina“ — SZA
  23. „It’s A Vibe“ — 2 Chainz ft. Ty Dolla $ign, Trey Songz şi Jhené Aiko
  24. „Dang!“ — Mac Miller ft. Anderson .Paak
  25. „How High the Moon“ — Ella Fitzgerald
  26. „Music“ — Erick Sermon ft. Marvin Gaye
  27. „Go“ — The Black Keys
  28. „Toast“ — Koffee
  29. „Boo’d Up“ — Ella Mai
  30. „Shining“ — DJ Khaled ft. Beyoncé
  31. „Con Altura“ — Rosalía & J Balvin ft. El Guincho
  32. „II B.S.“ — Charles Mingus
  33. „It’s Love“ — Jill Scott
  34. „Happy“ — The Rolling Stones
  35. „Alright“ — John Legend
  36. „Espera“ — Esperanza Spalding
  37. „54-46 Was My Number“ — Toots şi The Maytals
  38. „Get Together“ — The Youngbloods
  39. „Float“ — Anthony Hamilton
  40. „Old Town Road“ — Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus
  41. „Can U Believe“ — Robin Thicke
  42. „Iron Man“ — Rema
  43. „Believe“ — Q-Tip ft. D’Angelo
  44. „Can I Kick It?“ — A Tribe Called Quest
 
   

