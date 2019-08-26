Playlistul de vară recomandat de Barack Obama: ce muzică preferă fostul preşedinte al Statelor Unite

Fostul preşedinte american Barack Obama (58 de ani) a împărtăşit cu fanii selecţia lui muzicală preferată, potrivită sezonului cald.
Barack Obama a postat pe contul său de Twitter lista de 44 de melodii pe care le preferă pe timpul verii, scrie CNN.
Playlistul de vară cuprinde melodii populare precum „Old Town Road“ (Lil Nas X), „Juice“ (Lizzo) şi „Senorita“ (Shawn Mendes şi Camila Cabello).
Fostul preşedinte al Americii nu a cuprins în lista sa doar artişti noi, ci şi piese legendare ale unor artişti ca Stevie Wonder („Don’t Worry ‘Bout A Thing“), Van Morrison („Brown Eyed Girl“) şi The Rolling Stones („Happy“).
„Cu vara pe sfârşite, aici este o listă cu piesele pe care eu şi Michelle (soţia sa – n.r.) le-am ascultat – unele noi, altele vechi, unele rapide, altele lente. Sper să vă bucuraţi de ele“, a scris Obama alături de playlistul său.
Pentru lista de melodii potrivite vara, Obama a făcut o selecţie de 44 de piese, după cum urmează:
- „Too Good“ — Drake ft. Rihanna
- „I’ll Be Around“ — The Spinners
- „MOOD 4 EVA“ — Beyoncé, Jay-Z, Childish Gambino ft. Oumou Sangaré
- „Burning“ — Maggie Rogers
- „Fade Out Lines (The Avener Rework)“ — The Avener şi Phoebe Killdeer
- „Juice“ — Lizzo
- „Reelin’ In The Years“ — Steely Dan
- „Who’s Loving You“ — Terence Trent D’Arby
- „Don’t You Worry ‘Bout A Thing“ — Stevie Wonder
- „Joke Ting“ — GoldLink ft. Ari PenSmith
- „Seventeen“ — Sharon Van Etten
- „Doo-Wop (That Thing)“ — Lauryn Hill
- „100 Yard Dash“ — Raphael Saadiq
- „I’ve Got You Under My Skin“ — Frank Sinatra
- „Best Part“ — Daniel Caesar şi H.E.R.
- „Feel The Vibe“ — BJ the Chicago Kid şi Anderson .Paak
- „Señorita“ — Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello
- „Drift Away“ — Dobie Gray
- „Hold on (Change is Comin’)“ — Sounds of Blackness
- „Brown Eyed Girl“ — Van Morrison
- „I Love You More Than You’ll Ever Know“ — Donny Hathaway
- „Go Gina“ — SZA
- „It’s A Vibe“ — 2 Chainz ft. Ty Dolla $ign, Trey Songz şi Jhené Aiko
- „Dang!“ — Mac Miller ft. Anderson .Paak
- „How High the Moon“ — Ella Fitzgerald
- „Music“ — Erick Sermon ft. Marvin Gaye
- „Go“ — The Black Keys
- „Toast“ — Koffee
- „Boo’d Up“ — Ella Mai
- „Shining“ — DJ Khaled ft. Beyoncé
- „Con Altura“ — Rosalía & J Balvin ft. El Guincho
- „II B.S.“ — Charles Mingus
- „It’s Love“ — Jill Scott
- „Happy“ — The Rolling Stones
- „Alright“ — John Legend
- „Espera“ — Esperanza Spalding
- „54-46 Was My Number“ — Toots şi The Maytals
- „Get Together“ — The Youngbloods
- „Float“ — Anthony Hamilton
- „Old Town Road“ — Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus
- „Can U Believe“ — Robin Thicke
- „Iron Man“ — Rema
- „Believe“ — Q-Tip ft. D’Angelo
- „Can I Kick It?“ — A Tribe Called Quest
With summer winding down, here’s a sampling of what Michelle and I have been listening to — some new, some old, some fast, some slow. Hope you enjoy. pic.twitter.com/BS5ri1lvxz— Barack Obama (@BarackObama) August 24, 2019
