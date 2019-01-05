Lista nominalizărilor la MTV Europe Music Awards 2019

Cântăreaţa americană Ariana Grande (26 de ani) a primit cele mai multe nominalizări la gala MTV Europe Music Awards 2019, care va avea loc pe 3 noiembrie, la Sevilia.
Ariana Grande a primit şapte nominalizări la MTV Europe Music Awars 2019, inclusiv pentru Cel mai bun videoclip („thank u, next“) şi Cel mai bun cântec („7 rings“).
În topul nominalizărilor, ea este urmată de Shawn Mendes, Lil Nas X şi Billie Eilish, fiecare cu câte şase nominalizări, potrivit Variety, citată de News.ro.
Cel mai bun videoclip
Ariana Grande, „thank u, next“
Billie Eilish, „bad guy“
Lil Nas X, „Old Town Road (Remix)“
Rosalia, J Balvin, „Con Altura“
Taylor Swift, „ME!“
Cel mai bun artist
Ariana Grande
J Balvin
Miley Cyrus
Shawn Mendes
Taylor Swift
Cel mai bun cântec
Ariana Grande, „7 rings“
Billie Eilish, „bad guy“
Lil Nas X, „Old Town Road (Remix)“
Post Malone, Swae Lee, „Sunflower“
Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello, „Señorita“
Cea mai bună colaborare
BTS, Halsey Boy, „With Luv“
Lil Nas X, Billy Ray Cyrus, „Old Town Road (Remix)“
Mark Ronson, Miley Cyrus, „Nothing Breaks Like a Heart“
Rosalia, J Balvin, „Con Altura“
Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello, „Señorita“
The Chainsmokers, Bebe Rexha, „Call You Mine“
Cel mai bun artist nou
Ava Max
Billie Eilish
Lewis Capaldi
Lil Nas X
Lizzo
Mabel
Cel mai bun artist pop
Ariana Grande
Becky G
Camila Cabello
Halsey
Jonas Brothers
Shawn Mendes
Cel mai bun artist live
Ariana Grande
BTS
Ed Sheeran
P!nk
Travis Scott
Cel mai bun artist rock
Green Day
Imagine Dragons
Liam Gallagher
Panic! At The Disco
The 1975
Cel mai bun artist hip-hop
21 Savage
Cardi B
J. Cole
Nicki Minaj
Travis Scott
Cel mai bun artist alternativ
FKA Twigs
Lana Del Rey
Solange
twenty one pilots
Vampire Weekend
Cel mai bun artist electronic
Calvin Harris
DJ Snake
Marshmello
Martin Garrix
The Chainsmokers
