Ariana Grande, Lady Gaga, Billie Eilish şi The Weeknd, cele mai multe nominalizări la MTV Video Music Awards

Lady Gaga FOTO Guliver/getty images

Ariana Grande, Lady Gaga, Billie Eilish şi The Weeknd au primit cele mai multe nominalizări pentru ediţia de anul acesta a MTV Video Music Awards.

Toţi patru au fost selecţia la categoria „Video of the Year”, cea mai importantă a galei - Gaga şi Grande, pentru „Rain on Me”, Eilish, pentru „Everything I Wanted” şi The Weeknd, pentru „Blinding Lights”.
 
Lady Gaga şi Ariana Grande au primit fiecare câte nouă selecţii, în timp ce Billie Eilish şi The Weekend au obţinut câte şase.
 
Gaga şi The Weeknd au fost nominalizaţi şi la categoria „Artist of the Year”, iar Eilish, Grande şi Gaga, la „Song of the Year” cu „Everything I Wanted”, respectiv „Rain on Me”.
 
MTV a anunţat selecţiile de anul acesta cu ajutorul funcţiei voice note a Twitter.
 
Au fost introduse două categorii: „Best music video from home” şi „Best quarantine performance”.
 
Publicul poate vota câştigătorii celor 15 categorii pe site-ul MTV până pe 23 august.
 
Lista nominalizărilor:
 
VIDEO OF THE YEAR
 
Billie Eilish – “everything i wanted” – Darkroom / Interscope Records
 
Eminem ft. Juice WRLD – “Godzilla” – Shady / Aftermath / Interscope Records
 
Future ft. Drake – “Life Is Good” – Epic Records / Freebandz
 
Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande – “Rain On Me” – Streamline / Interscope Records
 
Taylor Swift – “The Man” – Republic Records
 
The Weeknd – “Blinding Lights” – XO / Republic Records
 
ARTIST OF THE YEAR
 
DaBaby – SCMG / Interscope Records
 
Justin Bieber – RBMG / Def Jam
 
Lady Gaga – Streamline / Interscope Records
 
Megan Thee Stallion – 300 Entertainment
 
Post Malone – Republic Records
 
The Weeknd – XO / Republic Records
 
SONG OF THE YEAR
 
Billie Eilish – “everything i wanted” – Darkroom / Interscope Records
 
Doja Cat – “Say So” – Kemosabe / RCA Records
 
Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande – “Rain On Me” – Streamline / Interscope Records
 
Megan Thee Stallion – “Savage” – 300 Entertainment
 
Post Malone – “Circles” – Republic Records
 
Roddy Ricch – “The Box” – Atlantic Records
 
BEST COLLABORATION
 
Ariana Grande & Justin Bieber – “Stuck with U” – Republic Records / Def Jam
 
Black Eyed Peas ft. J Balvin – “RITMO (Bad Boys For Life)” – Epic Records / We The Best
 
Ed Sheeran ft. Khalid – “Beautiful People” – Atlantic Records
 
Future ft. Drake – “Life Is Good” – Epic Records / Freebandz
 
Karol G ft. Nicki Minaj – “Tusa” – Universal Music Latin Entertainment
 
Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande – “Rain On Me” – Streamline / Interscope Records
 
PUSH BEST NEW ARTIST
 
Doja Cat – Kemosabe / RCA Records
 
Jack Harlow – Generation Now / Atlantic Records
 
Lewis Capaldi – Capitol Records
 
Roddy Ricch – Atlantic Records
 
Tate McRae – RCA Records
 
YUNGBLUD – Locomotion Recordings / Geffen Records / Interscope Records
 
BEST POP
 
BTS – “On” – Big Hit Entertainment
 
Halsey – “You should be sad” – Capitol Records
 
Jonas Brothers – “What a Man Gotta Do” – Republic Records
 
Justin Bieber ft. Quavo – “Intentions” – RBMG / Def Jam
 
Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande – “Rain On Me” – Streamline / Interscope Records
 
Taylor Swift – “Lover” – Republic Records
 
BEST HIP-HOP
 
DaBaby – “BOP” – SCMG / Interscope Records
 
Eminem ft. Juice WRLD – “Godzilla” – Shady / Aftermath / Interscope Records
 
Future ft. Drake – “Life Is Good” – Epic Records / Freebandz
 
Megan Thee Stallion – “Savage” – 300 Entertainment
 
Roddy Ricch – “The Box” – Atlantic Records
 
Travis Scott – “HIGHEST IN THE ROOM” – Epic Records / Cactus Jack
 
BEST ROCK
 
blink-182 – “Happy Days” – Columbia Records
 
Coldplay – “Orphans” – Atlantic Records
 
Evanescence – “Wasted On You” – BMG
 
Fall Out Boy ft. Wyclef Jean – “Dear Future Self (Hands Up)” – Island Records
 
Green Day – “Oh Yeah!” – Reprise / Warner Records
 
The Killers – “Caution” – Island Records
 
BEST ALTERNATIVE
 
The 1975 – “If You’re Too Shy (Let Me Know)” – Dirty Hit / Interscope Records
 
All Time Low – “Some Kind Of Disaster” – Fueled By Ramen
 
FINNEAS – “Let’s Fall in Love for the Night” – AWAL
 
Lana Del Rey – “Doin’ Time” – Interscope Records
 
Machine Gun Kelly – “Bloody Valentine” – Bad Boy / Interscope Records
 
twenty one pilots – “Level of Concern” – Elektra Music Group / Fueled By Ramen
 
BEST LATIN
 
Anuel AA ft. Daddy Yankee, Ozuna, Karol G & J Balvin – “China” – Real Hasta La Muerte
 
Bad Bunny – “Yo Perreo Sola” – Rimas Entertainment
 
Black Eyed Peas ft. Ozuna & J. Rey Soul – “MAMACITA” – Epic Records
 
J Balvin – “Amarillo” – Universal Music Latin Entertainment
 
Karol G ft. Nicki Minaj – “Tusa” – Universal Music Latin Entertainment
 
Maluma ft. J Balvin – “Qué Pena” – Sony Music Latin
 
BEST R&B
 
Alicia Keys – “Underdog” – RCA Records
 
Chloe x Halle – “Do It” – Parkwood / Columbia Records
 
H.E.R. ft. YG – “Slide” – MBK / RCA Records
 
Khalid ft. Summer Walker – “Eleven” – Right Hand Music / RCA Records
 
Lizzo – “Cuz I Love You” – Atlantic Records
 
The Weeknd – “Blinding Lights” – XO / Republic Records
 
BEST K-POP
 
(G)I-DLE – “Oh My God” – Republic Records
 
BTS – “On” – Big Hit Entertainment
 
EXO – “Obsession” – SM Entertainment
 
Monsta X – “SOMEONE’S SOMEONE” – Epic Records
 
Tomorrow X Together – “9 and Three Quarters (Run Away)” Republic Records
 
Red Velvet – “Psycho” – SM Entertainment
 
VIDEO FOR GOOD
 
Anderson .Paak – “Lockdown” – 12 Tone Music Group
 
Billie Eilish – “all the good girls go to hell” – Darkroom / Interscope Records
 
Demi Lovato – “I Love Me” – Island Records
 
H.E.R. – ”I Can’t Breathe” – MBK / RCA Records
 
Lil Baby – “The Bigger Picture” – Quality Control Music / Motown / Capitol Music Group
 
Taylor Swift – “The Man” – Republic Records
 
BEST MUSIC VIDEO FROM HOME
 
5 Seconds of Summer – “Wildflower” – Interscope Records
 
Ariana Grande & Justin Bieber – “Stuck with U” – Republic Records / Def Jam
 
blink-182 – “Happy Days” – Columbia Records
 
Drake – “Toosie Slide” – OVO/Republic Records
 
John Legend – “Bigger Love” – Columbia Records
 
twenty one pilots – “Level of Concern” – Elektra Music Group / Fueled By Ramen
 
BEST QUARANTINE PERFORMANCE
 
Chloe & Halle – “Do It” from MTV’s Prom-athon
 
CNCO – Unplugged At Home
 
DJ D-Nice – Club MTV presents #DanceTogether
 
John Legend – #togetherathome Concert Series
 
Lady Gaga – “Smile” from One World: Together At Home
 
Post Malone – Nirvana Tribute
 
BEST DIRECTION
 
Billie Eilish – “xanny” – Darkroom / Interscope Records – Directed by Billie Eilish
 
Doja Cat – “Say So” – Kemosabe / RCA Records – Directed by Hannah Lux Davis
 
Dua Lipa – “Don’t Start Now” – Warner Records – Directed by Nabil
 
Harry Styles – “Adore You” – Columbia Records – Directed by Dave Meyers
 
Taylor Swift – “The Man” – Republic Records – Directed by Taylor Swift
 
The Weeknd – “Blinding Lights” – XO / Republic Records – Directed by Anton Tammi
 
BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY
 
5 Seconds of Summer – “Old Me” – Interscope Records – Cinematography by Kieran Fowler
 
Camila Cabello ft. DaBaby – “My Oh My” – Syco Music / Epic Records – Cinematography by Dave Meyers
 
Billie Eilish – “all the good girls go to hell” – Darkroom / Interscope Records – Cinematography by Christopher Probst
 
Katy Perry – “Harleys In Hawaii” – Capitol Records – Cinematography by Arnau Valls
 
Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande – “Rain On Me” – Streamline / Interscope Records – Cinematography by Thomas Kloss
 
The Weeknd – “Blinding Lights” – XO / Republic Records – Cinematography by Oliver Millar
 
BEST ART DIRECTION
 
A$AP Rocky – “Babushka Boi” – Polo Grounds Music / RCA Records – Art Direction by A$AP Rocky & Nadia Lee Cohen
 
Dua Lipa – “Physical” – Warner Records – Art Direction by Anna Colomé Nogu ́
 
Harry Styles – “Adore You” – Columbia Records – Art Direction by Laura Ellis Cricks
 
Miley Cyrus – “Mother’s Daughter” – RCA Records – Art Direction by Christian Stone
 
Selena Gomez – “Boyfriend” – Interscope Records – Art Direction by Tatiana Van Sauter
 
Taylor Swift – “Lover” – Republic Records – Art Direction by Ethan Tobman
 
BEST VISUAL EFFECTS
 
Billie Eilish – “all the good girls go to hell” – Darkroom / Interscope Records – Visual Effects by Drive Studios
 
Demi Lovato – “I Love Me” – Island Records – Visual Effects by Hoody FX
 
Dua Lipa – “Physical” – Warner Records – Visual Effects by EIGHTY4
 
Harry Styles – “Adore You” – Columbia Records – Visual Effects by Mathematic
 
Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande – “Rain On Me” – Streamline / Interscope Records – Visual Effects by Ingenuity Studios
 
Travis Scott – “HIGHEST IN THE ROOM” – Epic Records / Cactus Jack – Visual Effects by ARTJAIL, SCISSOR FILMS & FRENDER
 
BEST CHOREOGRAPHY
 
BTS – “On” – Big Hit Entertainment – Choreography by Son Sung Deuk, Lee Ga Hun, Lee Byung Eun
 
CNCO & Natti Natasha – “Honey Boo” – Sony Music Latin / RCA Records – Choreography by Kyle Hanagami
 
DaBaby – “BOP” – SCMG / Interscope Records – Choreography by Dani Leigh and Cherry
 
Dua Lipa – “Physical” – Warner Records – Choreography by Charm La’Donna
 
Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande – “Rain On Me” – Streamline / Interscope Records – Choreography by Richy Jackson
 
Normani – “Motivation” – Keep Cool / RCA Records – Choreography by Sean Bankhead
 
BEST EDITING
 
Halsey – “Graveyard” – Capitol Records – Edited by Emilie Aubry, Janne Vartia & Tim Montana
 
James Blake – “Can’t Believe the Way We Flow” – Republic Records – Edited by Frank Lebon
 
Lizzo – “Good As Hell” – Atlantic Records – Edited by Russell Santos & Sofia Kerpan
 
Miley Cyrus – “Mother’s Daughter” – RCA Records – Edited by Alexandre Moors, Nuno Xico
 
ROSALÍA – “A Palé” – Columbia Records – Edited by Andre Jones
 
The Weeknd – “Blinding Lights” – XO / Republic Records – Edited by Janne Vartia & Tim Montana
 
 

