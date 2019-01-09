Nominalizări BAFTA 2019: „Bohemian Rhapsody“ şi „A Star is Born“, printre favorite. Lista completă VIDEO

Lungmetrajul „The Favourite“ al lui Yorgos Lanthimos, cu Olivia Colman, Emma Stone şi Rachel Weisz în distribuţie, a primit cele mai multe nominalizări pentru premiile acordate de British Academy of Film and Television Arts pe 10 februarie, la Londra.
„The Favourite“ a fost selectat la 12 categorii ale premiilor BAFTA. Ca număr de selecţii, el este urmat de „Bohemian Rhapsody“, „First Man“, „Roma“ şi „A Star Is Born“, cu câte şapte, relatează News.ro.
Fiecare dintre cele trei actriţe din „The Favourite“ - Olivia Colman, Emma Stone şi Rachel Weisz - a fost nominalizată. Bradley Cooper şi Lady Gaga au fost selectaţi la categoriile Cel mai bun actor şi Cea mai bună actriţă pentru „A Star is Born“, iar Cooper a primit şi o selecţie în categoria Cea mai bună regie, unde au fost aleşi doar bărbaţi.
În topul nominalizărilor pentru Cea mai bună actriţă în rol principal se află Glenn Close („The Wife“), Lady Gaga („A Star is Born“), Melissa McCarthy („Can You Ever Forgive Me?“), Olivia Colman („The Favourite“) sau Viola Davis („Widows“). Emma Stone şi Rachel Weisz au fost selectate pentru rol secundar alături de Amy Adams („Vice“), Claire Foy („First Man“) şi Margot Robbie („Mary Queen of Scots“).
Bradley Cooper va concura pentru trofeul BAFTA cu actorii principali din „Vice“ (Christian Bale), „Bohemian Rhapsody“ (Rami Malek), „Stan & Ollie“ (Steve Coogan) şi „Green Book“ (Viggo Mortensen). Pentru Cel mai bun actor în rol secundar au fost nominalizaţi Adam Driver („BlacKkKlansman“), Mahershala Ali („Green Book“), Richard E. Grant („Can You Ever Forgive Me?“), Sam Rockwell („Vice“) şi Timothee Chalamet („Beautiful Boy“).
Gala premiilor BAFTA, ajunsă la a 72-a ediţie, va avea loc la Royal Albert Hall din Londra şi va fi prezentată de actriţa Joanna Lumley.
Nominalizări BAFTA 2018: Lista completă
Cel mai bun film
„BlacKkKlansman“
„The Favourite“
„Green Book“
„Roma“
„A Star Is Born“
Cel mai bun film britanic
„Beast“
„Bohemian Rhapsody“
„The Favourite“
„McQueen“
„Stan & Ollie“
„You were never really here“
Cel mai bun regizor
Spike Lee, „BlacKkKlansman“
Pawel Pawlikowski, „Cold War“
Yorgos Lanthimos, „The Favourite“
Alfonso Cuarón, „Roma“
Bradley Cooper, „A Star Is Born“
Cea mai bună actriţă în rol principal
Glenn Close, „The Wife“
Lady Gaga, „A Star Is Born“
Mellisa McCarthy, „Can You Ever Forgive Me?“
Olivia Colman, „The Favourite“
Viola Davis, „Widows“
Cel mai bun actor în rol principal
Bradley Cooper, „A Star Is Born“
Christian Bale, „Vice“
Rami Malek, „Bohemian Rhapsody“
Steve Coogan, „Stan & Ollie“
Viggo Mortensen, „Green Book“
Cea mai bună actriţă în rol secundar
Amy Adams, „Vice“
Claire Foy, „First Man“
Emma Stone „The Favourite“
Margot Robbie, „Mary Queen of Scots“
Rachel Weisz, „The Favourite“
Cel mai bun actor în rol secundar
Adam Driver, „BlacKkKlansman“
Mahershala Ali, „Green Book“
Richard E. Grant, „Can You Ever Forgive Me?“
Sam Rockwell, „Vice“
Timothee Chalamet, „Beautiful Boy“
Cel mai bun debut al unui regizor, producător sau scenarist britanic
„Apostasy“ - Daniel Kokotajlo (scenarist/regizor)
„Beast“ - Michael Pearce (scenarist/regizor), Lauren Dark (producător)
„A Cambodian Spring“ - Chris Kelly (scenarist/regizor/producător)
„Pili“ - Leanne Welham (scenarist/regizor), Sophie Harman (producător)
„Ray & Liz“ - Richard Billingham (scenarist/regizor), Jacqui Davies (producător)
Cel mai bun film străin
„Capernaum“
„Cold War“
„Dogman“
„Roma“
„Shoplifters“
Cel mai bun documentar
„Free Solo“
„McQueen“
„RBG“
„They Shall Not Grow Old“
„Three Identical Strangers“
Cea mai bună animaţie
„Incredibles 2“
„Isle of Dogs“
„Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse“
Cel mai bun scenariu original
„Cold War“
„The Favourite“
„Green Book“
„Roma“
„Vice“
Cel mai bun scenariu adaptat
„BlacKkKlansman“
„Can You Ever Forgive Me?“
„First Man“
„If Beale Street Could Talk“
„A Star Is Born“
Cea mai bună coloană sonoră
„BlacKkKlansman“
„If Beale Street Could Talk“
„Isle of Dogs“
„Mary Poppins Returns“
„A Star Is Born“
Cea mai bună imagine
„Bohemian Rhapsody“
„Cold War“
„The Favourite“
„First Man“
„Roma“
Cel mai bun montaj
„Bohemian Rhapsody“
„The Favourite“
„First Man“
„Roma“
„Vice“
Cea mai bună scenografie
„Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald“
„The Favourite“
„First Man“
„Mary Poppins Returns“
„Roma“
Cele mai bune costume
„The Ballad of Buster Scruggs“
„Bohemian Rhapsody“
„The Favourite“
„Mary Poppins Returns“
„Mary Queen of Scots“
Cel mai bun make up & hair
„Bohemian Rhapsody“
„The Favourite“
„Mary Queen of Scots“
„Stan & Ollie“
„Vice“
Cel mai bun sunet
„Bohemian Rhapsody“
„First Man“
„Mission: Impossible - Fallout“
„A Quiet Place“
„A Star Is Born“
Cele mai bune efecte vizuale
Cel mai bun scurtmetraj de animaţie britanic
„I'm OK“
„Marfa“
„Roughhouse“
Cel mai bun scurtmetraj britanic
„73 Cows“
„Bachelor“
„The Blue Door“
„The Field“
„Wale“
EE Rising Star (alegerea publicului)
Barry Keoghan
Cynthia Erivo
Jessie Buckley
Lakeith Stanfield
Letitia Wright