Nominalizări BAFTA 2019: „Bohemian Rhapsody“ şi „A Star is Born“, printre favorite. Lista completă VIDEO

„The Favourite“ a fost selectat la 12 categorii ale premiilor BAFTA. Ca număr de selecţii, el este urmat de „Bohemian Rhapsody“, „First Man“, „Roma“ şi „A Star Is Born“, cu câte şapte, relatează News.ro

Fiecare dintre cele trei actriţe din „The Favourite“ - Olivia Colman, Emma Stone şi Rachel Weisz - a fost nominalizată. Bradley Cooper şi Lady Gaga au fost selectaţi la categoriile Cel mai bun actor şi Cea mai bună actriţă pentru „A Star is Born“, iar Cooper a primit şi o selecţie în categoria Cea mai bună regie, unde au fost aleşi doar bărbaţi.

În topul nominalizărilor pentru Cea mai bună actriţă în rol principal se află Glenn Close („The Wife“), Lady Gaga („A Star is Born“), Melissa McCarthy („Can You Ever Forgive Me?“), Olivia Colman („The Favourite“) sau Viola Davis („Widows“). Emma Stone şi Rachel Weisz au fost selectate pentru rol secundar alături de Amy Adams („Vice“), Claire Foy („First Man“) şi Margot Robbie („Mary Queen of Scots“).

Bradley Cooper va concura pentru trofeul BAFTA cu actorii principali din „Vice“ (Christian Bale), „Bohemian Rhapsody“ (Rami Malek), „Stan & Ollie“ (Steve Coogan) şi „Green Book“ (Viggo Mortensen). Pentru Cel mai bun actor în rol secundar au fost nominalizaţi Adam Driver („BlacKkKlansman“), Mahershala Ali („Green Book“), Richard E. Grant („Can You Ever Forgive Me?“), Sam Rockwell („Vice“) şi Timothee Chalamet („Beautiful Boy“).

Gala premiilor BAFTA, ajunsă la a 72-a ediţie, va avea loc la Royal Albert Hall din Londra şi va fi prezentată de actriţa Joanna Lumley.