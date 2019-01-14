Câştigătorii Critics' Choice Awards 2019: un film Netflix, marele învingător; Lady Gaga, în lacrimi

Filmul Netflix „Roma“, regizat de Alfonso Cuaron, a fost marele câştigător al celei de-a 24-a ediţii a galei Critics’ Choice Awards, unde juriul a fost compus din peste 250 de membri ai Broadcast Film Critics Association, cea mai mare organizaţie a criticilor de film din Statele Unite ale Americii şi Canada.

„Roma“ a ieşit învingător la patru categorii – Cel mai bun film, Cel mai bun regizor, Cel mai bun film într-o limbă străină şi Cea mai bună imagine.

Lady Gaga („A Star is Born“) şi Glenn Close („The Wife“) şi-au împărţit premiul pentru Cea mai bună actriţă în rol principal, iar cântăreaţa a izbucnit în lacrimi în momentul în care şi-a ţinut discursul de acceptare al trofeului.

Şi Amy Adams („Sharp Objects“) şi Patricia Arquette („Escape at Dannemora“) au împărţit un premiu, la categoria Cea mai bună actriţă într-un film sau o serie de televiziune.

Christian Bale a câştigat premiul la categoria Cel mai bun actor în rol principal pentru „Vice“, în timp ce Mahershala Ali („Green Book“) şi Regina King („If Beale Street Could Talk“) au fost câştigători la categoriile dedicate rolurilor secundare.

Cel mai bun film

„Roma“

„Black Panther“

„BlacKkKlansman“

„The Favourite“

„First Man“

„Green Book“

„If Beale Street Could Talk“

„Mary Poppins Returns“

„A Star Is Born“

„Vice“

Cel mai bun actor

Christian Bale, „Vice“

Bradley Cooper, „A Star Is Born“

Willem Dafoe, „At Eternity's Gate“

Ryan Gosling, „First Man“

Ethan Hawke, „First Reformed“

Rami Malek, „Bohemian Rhapsody“

Viggo Mortensen, „Green Book“

Cea mai bună actriţă

Glenn Close, „The Wife“

Lady Gaga, „A Star Is Born“

Yalitza Aparicio, „Roma“

Emily Blunt, „Mary Poppins Returns“

Toni Collette, „Hereditary“

Olivia Colman, „The Favourite“

Melissa McCarthy, „Can You Ever Forgive Me?“

Cel mai bun actor în rol secundar

Mahershala Ali, "Green Book"

Timothée Chalamet, "Beautiful Boy"

Adam Driver, "BlacKkKlansman"

Sam Elliott, "A Star Is Born"

Richard E. Grant, "Can You Ever Forgive Me?"

Michael B. Jordan, "Black Panther"

Cea mai bună actriţă în rol secundar

Regina King, If Beale Street Could Talk

Amy Adams, Vice

Claire Foy, First Man

Nicole Kidman, Boy Erased

Emma Stone, The Favourite

Rachel Weisz, The Favourite

Cel/cea mai bun/ă tânăr(ă) actor/actriţă

Elsie Fisher, "Eighth Grade"

Thomasin McKenzie, "Leave No Trace"

Ed Oxenbould, "Wildlife"

Millicent Simmonds, "A Quiet Place"

Amandla Stenberg, "The Hate U Give"

Sunny Suljic, "Mid90s"

Cea mai bună distribuţie

"The Favourite"

"Black Panther"

"Crazy Rich Asians"

"Vice"

"Widows"

Cel mai bun regizor

Alfonso Cuarón, "ROMA"

Damien Chazelle, "First Man"

Bradley Cooper, "A Star Is Born"

Peter Farrelly, "Green Book"

Yorgos Lanthimos, "The Favourite"

Spike Lee, "BlacKkKlansman"

Adam McKay, "Vice"

Cea mai bună animaţie

"Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse"

"The Grinch"

"Incredibles 2"

"Isle of Dogs"

"Mirai"

"Ralph Breaks the Internet"

Cel mai bun film de acţiune

"Mission: Impossible -- Fallout"

"Avengers: Infinity War"

"Black Panther"

"Deadpool 2"

"Ready Player One"

"Widows"

Cea mai bună comedie

"Crazy Rich Asians"

"Deadpool 2"

"The Death of Stalin"

"The Favourite"

"Game Night"

"Sorry to Bother You"

Cel mai bun actor într-o comedie

Christian Bale, "Vice"

Jason Bateman, "Game Night"

Viggo Mortensen, "Green Book"

John C. Reilly, "Stan & Ollie"

Ryan Reynolds, "Deadpool 2"

Lakeith Stanfield, "Sorry to Bother You"

Cea mai bună actriţă într-o comedie

Olivia Colman, "The Favourite"

Emily Blunt, "Mary Poppins Returns"

Elsie Fisher, "Eighth Grade"

Rachel McAdams, "Game Night"

Charlize Theron, "Tully"

Constance Wu, "Crazy Rich Asians"

Cel mai bun film SF/horror

"A Quiet Place"

"Annihilation"

"Halloween"

"Hereditary"

"Suspiria"

Cel mai bun film într-o limbă străină

"ROMA"

"Burning"

"Capernaum"

"Cold War"

"Shoplifters"

Cel mai bun scenariu original

Paul Schrader, "First Reformed"

Bo Burnham, "Eighth Grade"

Alfonso Cuarón, "ROMA"

Deborah Davis and Tony McNamara, "The Favourite"

Adam McKay, "Vice"

Nick Vallelonga, Brian Hayes Currie and Peter Farrelly, "Green Book"

Bryan Woods, Scott Beck and John Krasinski, "A Quiet Place"

Cel mai bun scenariu adaptat

Barry Jenkins, "If Beale Street Could Talk"

Ryan Coogler and Joe Robert Cole, "Black Panther"

Nicole Holofcener and Jeff Whitty, "Can You Ever Forgive Me?"

Eric Roth, Bradley Cooper and Will Fetters, "A Star Is Born"

Josh Singer, "First Man"

Charlie Wachtel, David Rabinowitz, Kevin Willmott and Spike Lee, "BlacKkKlansman"

Cea mai bună imagine

Alfonso Cuarón, "ROMA"

James Laxton, "If Beale Street Could Talk"

Matthew Libatique, "A Star Is Born"

Rachel Morrison, "Black Panther"

Robbie Ryan, "The Favourite"

Linus Sandgren, "First Man"

Cea mai bună producţie

Hannah Beachler and Jay Hart, "Black Panther"

Eugenio Caballero and Barbara Enriquez, "Roma"

Nelson Coates and Andrew Baseman, "Crazy Rich Asians"

Fiona Crombie and Alice Felton, "The Favourite"

Nathan Crowley and Kathy Lucas, "First Man"

John Myhre and Gordon Sim, "Mary Poppins Returns"

Cel mai bun montaj

Tom Cross, "First Man"

Jay Cassidy, "A Star Is Born"

Hank Corwin, "Vice"

Alfonso Cuarón and Adam Gough, "ROMA"

Yorgos Mavropsaridis, "The Favourite"

Joe Walker, "Widows"

Cele mai bune costume

Ruth Carter, "Black Panther"

Alexandra Byrne, "Mary Queen of Scots"

Julian Day, "Bohemian Rhapsody"

Sandy Powell, "The Favourite"

Sandy Powell, "Mary Poppins Returns"

Cele mai bune machiaj şi coafuri

"Vice"

"Black Panther"

"Bohemian Rhapsody"

"The Favourite"

"Mary Queen of Scots"

"Suspiria"

Cele mai bune efecte vizuale

"Black Panther"

"Avengers: Infinity War"

"First Man"

"Mary Poppins Returns"

"Mission: Impossible -- Fallout"

"Ready Player One"

Cel mai bun cântec

"Shallow," "A Star Is Born"

"All the Stars," "Black Panther"

"Girl in the Movies," "Dumplin'"

"I'll Fight," "RBG"

"The Place Where Lost Things Go," "Mary Poppins Returns"

"Trip a Little Light Fantastic," "Mary Poppins Returns"

Cea mai bună coloană sonoră

Justin Hurwitz, "First Man"

Kris Bowers, "Green Book"

Nicholas Britell, "If Beale Street Could Talk"

Alexandre Desplat, "Isle of Dogs"

Ludwig Göransson, "Black Panther"

Marc Shaiman, "Mary Poppins Returns"

Cel mai bun serial de comedie

"The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"

"Atlanta"

"Barry"

"The Good Place"

"The Kominsky Method"

"The Middle"

"One Day at a Time"

"Schitt's Creek"

Cel mai bun actor într-un serial de comedie

Bill Hader, "Barry"

Hank Azaria, "Brockmire"

Ted Danson, "The Good Place"

Michael Douglas, "The Kominsky Method"

Donald Glover, "Atlanta"

Jim Parsons, "The Big Bang Theory"

Andy Samberg, "Brooklyn Nine-Nine"

Cea mai bună actriţă într-un serial de comedie

Rachel Brosnahan, "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"

Rachel Bloom, "Crazy Ex-Girlfriend"

Allison Janney, "Mom"

Justina Machado, "One Day at a Time"

Debra Messing, "Will & Grace"

Issa Rae, "Insecure"

Cel mai bun actor secundar într-un serial de comedie

Henry Winkler, "Barry"

William Jackson Harper, "The Good Place"

Sean Hayes, "Will & Grace"

Brian Tyree Henry, "Atlanta"

Nico Santos, "Superstore"

Tony Shalhoub, "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"

Cea mai bună actriţă secundară într-un serial de comedie

Alex Borstein, "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"

Betty Gilpin, "GLOW"

Laurie Metcalf, "The Conners"

Rita Moreno, "One Day at a Time"

Zoe Perry, "Young Sheldon"

Annie Potts, "Young Sheldon"

Miriam Shor, "Younger"

Cel mai bun serial-dramă

"The Americans"

"Better Call Saul"

"The Good Fight"

"Homecoming"

"Killing Eve"

"My Brilliant Friend"

"Pose"

"Succession"

Cel mai bun actor într-un serial-dramă

Matthew Rhys, "The Americans"

Freddie Highmore, "The Good Doctor"

Diego Luna, "Narcos: Mexico"

Richard Madden, "Bodyguard"

Bob Odenkirk, "Better Call Saul"

Billy Porter, "Pose"

Milo Ventimiglia, This Is Us

Cea mai bună actriţă într-un serial-dramă

Sandra Oh, "Killing Eve"

Jodie Comer, "Killing Eve"

Maggie Gyllenhaal, "The Deuce"

Elisabeth Moss, "The Handmaid's Tale"

Elizabeth Olsen, "Sorry for Your Loss"

Julia Roberts, "Homecoming"

Keri Russell, "The Americans"

Cel mai bun actor secundar într-un serial-dramă

Noah Emmerich, "The Americans"

Richard Cabral, "Mayans M.C."

Asia Kate Dillon, "Billions"

Justin Hartley, "This Is Us"

Matthew Macfadyen, "Succession"

Richard Schiff, "The Good Doctor"

Shea Whigham, "Homecoming"

Cea mai bună actriţă secundară într-un serial-dramă

Thandie Newton, "Westworld"

Dina Shihabi, "Jack Ryan"

Julia Garner, "Ozark"

Rhea Seehorn, "Better Call Saul"

Yvonne Strahovski, "The Handmaid's Tale"

Holly Taylor, "The Americans"

Cea mai bună serie TV

"The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story"

"A Very English Scandal"

"American Vandal"

"Escape at Dannemora"

"Genius: Picasso"

"Sharp Objects"

Cel mai bun film de televiziune

"Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert"

"Icebox"

"King Lear"

"My Dinner With Hervé"

"Notes From the Field"

"The Tale"

Cel mai bun actor într-un film sau într-o serie TV

Darren Criss, "The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story"

Antonio Banderas, "Genius: Picasso"

Paul Dano, "Escape at Dannemora"

Benicio Del Toro, "Escape at Dannemora"

Hugh Grant, "A Very English Scandal"

John Legend, "Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert"

Cea mai bună actriţă într-un film sau într-o serie TV

Amy Adams, "Sharp Objects"

Patricia Arquette, "Escape at Dannemora"

Connie Britton, "Dirty John"

Carrie Coon, "The Sinner"

Laura Dern, "The Tale"

Anna Deavere Smith, "Notes From the Field"

Cel mai bun actor secundar într-un film sau într-o serie TV

Ben Whishaw, "A Very English Scandal"

Brandon Victor Dixon, "Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert"

Eric Lange, "Escape at Dannemora"

Alex Rich, "Genius: Picasso"

Peter Sarsgaard, "The Looming Tower"

Finn Wittrock, "The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story"

Cea mai bună actriţă secundară într-un film sau într-o serie TV

Patricia Clarkson, "Sharp Objects"

Ellen Burstyn, "The Tale"

Penelope Cruz, "The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story"

Julia Garner, "Dirty John"

Judith Light, "The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story"

Elizabeth Perkins, "Sharp Objects"

Cel mai bun serial de animaţie

"BoJack Horseman"

"Adventure Time"

"Archer"

"Bob's Burgers"

"The Simpsons"

"South Park"