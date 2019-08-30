adevarul.ro Entertainment

VIDEO Gestul impresionant făcut de sute de dansatori după ce Prinţul George a fost ironizat de o prezentatoare TV pentru pasiunea sa pentru balet

Prinţul George FOTO Facebook

Prinţul George (6 ani), fiul Ducilor de Cambridge, a fost ironizat de o prezentatoare TV pentru pasiunea sa pentru balet, iar ulterior peste 300 de dansatori au făcut un gest emoţionant pentru micuţ.

După ce fiul cel mare al Prinţului William (37 de ani) şi al Ducesei Kate (37 de ani), Prinţul George, a fost ironizat pentru pasiunea lui pentru balet de către realizatoarea TV Lara Spencer, mai mult de 300 de dansatori au participat la un flash mob în faţa studiourilor televiziunii americane ABC din New York, scrie The Sun
 
Momentul s-a desfăşurat în Times Square din New York, în faţa studiourilor unde este realizată emisiunea „Good Morning America“ a postului TV ABC.
 
Săptămâna trecută, Lara Spencer l-a ironizat pe Prinţul George după ce a aflat că acesta va lua lecţii de dans clasic după ce va începe şcoala, în septembrie.
 
„Prinţul William spune că George adoră cu adevărat baletul. Trebuie să îţi spun ceva, William... vom vedea cât va dura asta“, a spus Spencer, încercând să-şi stăpânească râsul, care ulterior a fost criticată de telespectatori pe reţelele sociale.
 
Ulterior, Lara a cerut scuze în direct pentru comentariile făcute, recunoscând că afirmaţia ei a fost „insensibilă şi stupidă“ şi transmiţându-i Prinţului George: „Îndeplineşte-ţi visul“. 
 
 
La flash mob-ul care a fost organizat luni, sub sloganul „Şi băieţii dansează“ (#BoysDanceToo), au participat balerini de toate vârstele, pentru a-l susţine pe micuţul George.
   
Boys Dance Too 😄 #boysdancetoo

A post shared by Travis Wall (@traviswall) on

 
Mai multe celebrităţi şi coregrafi profesionişti s-au alăturat demersului.

„Iubesc dansul! Am fost astăzi împreună în faţa televiziunii pentru a ne celebra comunitatea. Lumea are nevoie de mai mult dans“, a scris Travis Wall, un celebru coregraf american, alături de mai multe fotografii. 
 
 
   
 
„Sunt atât de mândru de acest gest de susţinere din partea comunităţii de dansatori, care luptă împreună pentru un subiect atât de important“, a scris dansatorul profesionist Alex D. Wong, care a difuzat imagini de la eveniment pe contul său de Instagram. 
 
„Când eram mic, aproape că am renunţat la dans - îmi spuneam mereu că dansul este pentru fete. Le-a luat doi ani părinţilor mei să mă convingă şi sunt încântat că m-am lansat. Sper ca noua generaţie de băieţi să nu se mai confrunte cu acest gen de intimidare, prin care mulţi dintre noi am trecut“, a mai scris dansatorul.
   
 

