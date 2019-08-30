VIDEO Gestul impresionant făcut de sute de dansatori după ce Prinţul George a fost ironizat de o prezentatoare TV pentru pasiunea sa pentru balet

Prinţul George (6 ani), fiul Ducilor de Cambridge, a fost ironizat de o prezentatoare TV pentru pasiunea sa pentru balet, iar ulterior peste 300 de dansatori au făcut un gest emoţionant pentru micuţ.
WOW 😱😱😱PLEASE WATCH‼️ PLEASE CHIME IN!!! 🙌🏼🙌🏼 I would really love to hear your thoughts on whether or not you not thought this was in good fun - or not appropriate. As a male dancer myself, I find it a little tough that @lara.spencer allowed this to happen. It’s already hard enough for so many male dancers being made fun of growing up. Thoughts? 🌟PLEASE TAG YOUR FRIENDS and “like” so a bigger audience can chime and see this footage🌟
Boys Dance Too 😄 #boysdancetoo
I love Dance! We got together this morning outside @goodmorningamerica to celebrate our community! The world needs more dance! Here are some moments captured by my favorite photographer @murphymade ! #boysdancetoo #ballet #goodmorningamerica #dance #balletclass
300 dancers showed up for a ballet class this morning in Times Square. Getting to teach young men and women and getting to share stories was one of the most beautiful mornings I’ve ever had! I love our dance community!!! #voicesheard #ballet #boysdancetoo #ilovedance
😱 300 DANCERS showed up for ballet class this morning in Times Square in front of @goodmorningamerica!! I am so proud and overwhelmed with the support from the dance community standing together on such an important issue. I almost didn’t start dancing when I was young - I constantly said “dancing is only for girls”. It took 2 years for my parents to convince me and I’m so glad I did. I hope the next generation of boys don’t have to deal with the same type of bullying a lot of us had to deal with - we will not stand for it! #boysdancetoo . . #dancer #dancers #dancing
