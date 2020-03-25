Vedetele de la Hollywood citesc online, într-o campanie cu scop caritabil pe fondul epidemiei de coronavirus VIDEO

Actorii Patrick Stewart, Josh Gad şi alte celebrităţi au început să citească fanilor pe social media în timpul perioadei de criză generate de coronavirus.
March 21, 2020
Sonnet 2. This is one of my favorites. #ASonnetADay pic.twitter.com/aQBzrsETKv— Patrick Stewart (@SirPatStew) March 23, 2020
THANK YOU to everyone who has given so generously to #SAVEWITHSTORIES and a BIG BIG THANK YOU to @onceuponafarm for donating $50,000 to these efforts, providing approximately 37,500 children with meals and educational support that they would normally receive when school is in session. ♥️ . “Big Red Barn” by Margaret Wise Brown, illustrated by Felicia Bond (published by @harperkids) . THIRTY MILLION CHILDREN rely on school for food. Responding to the needs of kids during these school closures, @savethechildren and @nokidhungry have a new fund @SAVEWITHSTORIES to support food banks, and mobile meal trucks, and community feeding programs with funds to do what they do best—and also—with educational toys, books, and worksheets to make sure brains are full, as well as bellies. . If you can manage a one time gift of $10, please text SAVE to 20222. If another amount would work better for you, please visit our website—link in bio. There is no maximum and there is no minimum—together we will rise and together we can help. . Thank you and stay safe. XX #SAVEWITHSTORIES
A post shared by #SAVEWITHSTORIES (@savewithstories) on
“The Three Little Fish and the Big Bad Shark” by Ken Geist, illustrated by Julia Gorton (published by @scholasticinc) . THIRTY MILLION CHILDREN rely on school for food. Responding to the needs of kids during school closures, @savethechildren and @nokidhungry have a new fund @SAVEWITHSTORIES to support food banks, and mobile meal trucks, and community feeding programs with funds to do what they do best—and also—with educational toys, books, and worksheets to make sure brains are full, as well as bellies. . If you can manage a one time gift of $10, please text SAVE to 20222. If another amount would work better for you, please visit our website—link in bio. There is no maximum and there is no minimum—together we will rise and together we can help. . Thank you and stay safe. XX #SAVEWITHSTORIES
A post shared by #SAVEWITHSTORIES (@savewithstories) on
