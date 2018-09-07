adevarul.ro Entertainment

Robbie Williams şi soţia lui au devenit părinţi pentru a treia oară, cu ajutorul unei mame surogat FOTO

Robbie Williams şi Ayda Field s-au căsătorit în 2010 FOTO Getty Images

Robbie Williams şi Ayda Field au anunţat, vineri, venirea pe lume a celui de-al treilea copil al lor, o fetiţă care a fost născut de o mamă surogat.

Actriţa Ayda Field a publicat pe Instagram o fotografie cu mâinile tuturor membrilor familiei.
 
„Suntem încântaţi să împărtăşim cu voi că avem o fetiţă... bun venit pe lume, Colette (Coco) Josephine Williams! A fost un drum foarte dificil şi lung până aici, de aceea am păstrat discreţia“, a scris Field.
 
Actriţa americană a mulţumit „incredibilei mamei surogat“ şi a spus că se simte „binecuvântată că trăim într-o lume în care acest lucru este posibil“.
 
Cântăreţul britanic Robbie Williams şi Ayda Field mai au doi fii - Teddy, în vârstă de cinci ani, şi Charlton, în vârstă de trei ani.
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

I spy with my little eye an extra little hand 👀 So we have been keeping a very special secret! We are delighted to share with you that we have had a baby girl….welcome to the world Colette (Coco) Josephine Williams!! 💕💕 It has been a very long and difficult path to get here, which is why we have kept it on the down low. Family comes in all forms, and this little lady, who is biologically ours, was carried by an incredible surrogate mother, to whom we will be eternally grateful. We are over the moon to have this beautiful baby girl in our lives and so blessed that we live in a world which makes this possible. As with Teddy and Charlie, we ask that you respect Coco’s privacy and allow us to grow into our new team of 5! #TeamWilliams

O postare distribuită de Ayda Field Williams (@aydafieldwilliams) pe

 
