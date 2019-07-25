Omagiile emoţionante ale celebrităţilor pentru actorul Rutger Hauer: „A fost mereu gentleman, blând şi plin de compasiune“

Mai multe celebrităţi au scris mesaje în mediul online pentru acesta, în semn de omagiu, scrie News.ro

„Odihneşte-te în pace, Rutger Hauer, a fost minunat să lucrez cu tine“, a scris Bryan Adams pe Twitter.





Cei doi au colaborat pentru o campanie care l-a avut protagonist pe Hauer şi pentru care canadianul a realizat fotografiile. În 2014, Rutger Hauer semnase un contract cu brandul de modă Gaastra.

RIP Rutger Hauer, it was great working with you. pic.twitter.com/w8QkqfIXnv — Bryan Adams (@bryanadams) July 24, 2019

Guillermo del Toro a scris despre olandez, pe contul personal de Twitter: „Un actor intens, profund, real şi magnetic care a adus adevăr, putere şi frumuseţe filmelor lui. Preferatele mele: «Flesh + Blood», «Eureka», «The Hitcher», «Blade Runner», «Laduhawke» şi «Blind Fury»“.

RIP the great Rutger Hauer: an intense, deep, genuine and magnetic actor that brought truth, power and beauty to his films. My personal favorites: Flesh + Blood, Eureka, The Hitcher, Blade Runner, Ladyhawke and Blind Fury. pic.twitter.com/1F2Via3mLY — Guillermo del Toro (@RealGDT) July 24, 2019

Muzicianul Gene Simmons (Kiss), care a lucrat cu Hauer la „Wanted Dead or Alive“, l-a descris pe actor drept „mereu un gentleman, blând şi plin de compasiune“. „Trist să aflu că a murit. Transmit condoleanţe familiei, prietenilor şi fanilor“, a mai scris el.

Sad to hear Rutger Hauer has passed away. He was always a gentleman, kind and compassionate. Sending our condolences and prayers to his family, friends and fans. pic.twitter.com/wFtZJs9Ui5 — Gene Simmons (@genesimmons) July 24, 2019

De asemenea, rapperul şi actorul Ice T, care a jucat cu Hauer în „Surviving the Game“, a transmis condoleanţe. Actorul Josh Gad, la fel ca majoritatea, a făcut referire la faimoasa scenă „lacrimi în ploaie“ din „Blade Runner“ printr-un GIF, alături de mesajul: „Un foarte trist la revedere pentru grozavul Rutger Hauer“.

Actorul Vincent D'Onofrio şi-a amintit de cele câteva luni petrecute împreună în Australia. „Am petrecut câteva luni cu el în Australia. Era un om foarte drăguţ. Am făcut un film împreună când eram foarte tânăr, numit «The Blood of Heroes». Nu voi uita niciodată filmele olandeze şi «Blade Runner». Va rămâne mereu cu mine“, a scris Vincent alături de câteva fotografii cu actorul.

Rutger Hauer.

I spent several months in the outback of Australia with him.

He was a true sweetheart of a man.

We did a film together, I was very young called Salute of the Jugger/The blood of heroes.

I'll never forget the Dutch films and BLADE RUNNER. He'll always stay with me. pic.twitter.com/VTCk0QHEnV — Vincent D'Onofrio (@vincentdonofrio) July 24, 2019

Şi muzicianul Sebastian Bach i-a transmis un ultim mesaj: „Odihneşte-te în pace, Rutger Hauer. M-ai speriat rău de mai multe ori. Mulţumesc pentru marile filme“.

RIP #RutgerHauer . You scared the shit out of me more than one time. Thank you for the great films — Sebastian Bach (@sebastianbach) July 24, 2019

Cunoscut la nivel mondial datorită rolului şi monologului din filmul „Blade Runner“ (1982) al lui Ridley Scott, Rutger Hauer s-a remarcat în filme semnate, între alţii, de Paul Verhoeven, Wim Verstappen şi Christopher Nolan.

Născut pe 23 ianuarie 1944, în Olanda, Rutger Hauer a jucat în peste 150 de filme artistice şi de televiziune şi a câştigat în 1988 un Glob de Aur pentru interpretarea din filmul de televiziune „Escape from Sobibor“ (1987). Cel mai recent, anul acesta, în aprilie, a primit premiul pentru întreaga activitate la Lucca Film Festival.

