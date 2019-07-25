adevarul.ro Entertainment

Omagiile emoţionante ale celebrităţilor pentru actorul Rutger Hauer: „A fost mereu gentleman, blând şi plin de compasiune“

Omagiile emoţionante ale celebrităţilor pentru actorul Rutger Hauer: „A fost mereu gentleman, blând şi plin de compasiune“

Rutger Hauer FOTO Guliver/Getty Images

Moartea actorului Rutger Hauer a fost anunţată miercuri, 24 iulie. Cineastul mexican Guillermo del Toro (54 de ani) şi muzicianul canadian Bryan Adams (59 de ani) sunt doi dintre cei care i-au adus un omagiu, în mediul online.

Ştiri pe aceeaşi temă

Actorul olandez Rutger Hauer, cunoscut din filme ca „Blade Runner” (1982) şi „Sin City” (2005), a murit la vârsta de 75 de ani, pe 19 iulie, în Olanda, după o scurtă boală, potrivit anunţului agentului său de miercuri, 24 iulie, când a avut loc ceremonia funerară. 
 
Mai multe celebrităţi au scris mesaje în mediul online pentru acesta, în semn de omagiu, scrie News.ro.
 
„Odihneşte-te în pace, Rutger Hauer, a fost minunat să lucrez cu tine“, a scris Bryan Adams pe Twitter. 

Cei doi au colaborat pentru o campanie care l-a avut protagonist pe Hauer şi pentru care canadianul a realizat fotografiile. În 2014, Rutger Hauer semnase un contract cu brandul de modă Gaastra.
Guillermo del Toro a scris despre olandez, pe contul personal de Twitter: „Un actor intens, profund, real şi magnetic care a adus adevăr, putere şi frumuseţe filmelor lui. Preferatele mele: «Flesh + Blood», «Eureka», «The Hitcher», «Blade Runner», «Laduhawke» şi «Blind Fury»“.
Muzicianul Gene Simmons (Kiss), care a lucrat cu Hauer la „Wanted Dead or Alive“, l-a descris pe actor drept „mereu un gentleman, blând şi plin de compasiune“. „Trist să aflu că a murit. Transmit condoleanţe familiei, prietenilor şi fanilor“, a mai scris el.
De asemenea, rapperul şi actorul Ice T, care a jucat cu Hauer în „Surviving the Game“, a transmis condoleanţe. Actorul Josh Gad, la fel ca majoritatea, a făcut referire la faimoasa scenă „lacrimi în ploaie“ din „Blade Runner“ printr-un GIF, alături de mesajul: „Un foarte trist la revedere pentru grozavul Rutger Hauer“.
Actorul Vincent D'Onofrio şi-a amintit de cele câteva luni petrecute împreună în Australia. „Am petrecut câteva luni cu el în Australia. Era un om foarte drăguţ. Am făcut un film împreună când eram foarte tânăr, numit «The Blood of Heroes». Nu voi uita niciodată filmele olandeze şi «Blade Runner». Va rămâne mereu cu mine“, a scris Vincent alături de câteva fotografii cu actorul.
Şi muzicianul Sebastian Bach i-a transmis un ultim mesaj: „Odihneşte-te în pace, Rutger Hauer. M-ai speriat rău de mai multe ori. Mulţumesc pentru marile filme“. 
Cunoscut la nivel mondial datorită rolului şi monologului din filmul „Blade Runner“ (1982) al lui Ridley Scott, Rutger Hauer s-a remarcat în filme semnate, între alţii, de Paul Verhoeven, Wim Verstappen şi Christopher Nolan.
 
Născut pe 23 ianuarie 1944, în Olanda, Rutger Hauer a jucat în peste 150 de filme artistice şi de televiziune şi a câştigat în 1988 un Glob de Aur pentru interpretarea din filmul de televiziune „Escape from Sobibor“ (1987). Cel mai recent, anul acesta, în aprilie, a primit premiul pentru întreaga activitate la Lucca Film Festival.
 

Dacă apreciezi acest articol, te așteptăm să intri în comunitatea de cititori de pe pagina noastră de Facebook, printr-un Like mai jos:

citeste totul despre:
libertatea.ro
Clanul din Craiova și-a cumpărat hoteluri și case în Cancun! Anunțul f...
libertatea.ro
O tânără româncă a fost violată de fostul iubit pe o stradă din Sevill...
okmagazine.ro
Nick de la N&D, de nerecunoscut în prezent! A slăbit enorm, e chel...
okmagazine.ro
Veşti tragice despre Mihai Constantinescu: „Lucrurile nu se pot repara...