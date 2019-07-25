Omagiile emoţionante ale celebrităţilor pentru actorul Rutger Hauer: „A fost mereu gentleman, blând şi plin de compasiune“

Moartea actorului Rutger Hauer a fost anunţată miercuri, 24 iulie. Cineastul mexican Guillermo del Toro (54 de ani) şi muzicianul canadian Bryan Adams (59 de ani) sunt doi dintre cei care i-au adus un omagiu, în mediul online.
RIP Rutger Hauer, it was great working with you. pic.twitter.com/w8QkqfIXnv— Bryan Adams (@bryanadams) July 24, 2019
RIP the great Rutger Hauer: an intense, deep, genuine and magnetic actor that brought truth, power and beauty to his films. My personal favorites: Flesh + Blood, Eureka, The Hitcher, Blade Runner, Ladyhawke and Blind Fury. pic.twitter.com/1F2Via3mLY— Guillermo del Toro (@RealGDT) July 24, 2019
Sad to hear Rutger Hauer has passed away. He was always a gentleman, kind and compassionate. Sending our condolences and prayers to his family, friends and fans. pic.twitter.com/wFtZJs9Ui5— Gene Simmons (@genesimmons) July 24, 2019
A very sad goodbye to the great #rutgerhauer #RIP pic.twitter.com/He5eh8X5sI— Josh Gad (@joshgad) July 24, 2019
Rutger Hauer.— Vincent D'Onofrio (@vincentdonofrio) July 24, 2019
I spent several months in the outback of Australia with him.
He was a true sweetheart of a man.
We did a film together, I was very young called Salute of the Jugger/The blood of heroes.
I'll never forget the Dutch films and BLADE RUNNER. He'll always stay with me. pic.twitter.com/VTCk0QHEnV
RIP #RutgerHauer . You scared the shit out of me more than one time. Thank you for the great films— Sebastian Bach (@sebastianbach) July 24, 2019
Dacă apreciezi acest articol, te așteptăm să intri în comunitatea de cititori de pe pagina noastră de Facebook, printr-un Like mai jos: