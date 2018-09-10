adevarul.ro Entertainment

O fostă Miss Universe a murit la vârsta de 45 de ani: „N-a încetat niciodată să râdă. Mi-a schimbat viaţa“ FOTO

Chelsi Smith a murit la vârsta de 45 de ani FOTO Guliver/Getty Images

Chelsi Smith, fostă Miss America şi Miss Universe în anul 1995, a murit, după o luptă îndelungată cu boala, la doar 45 de ani.

Chelsi Smith, fostă Miss SUA şi Miss Universe în 1995, suferea de mai mulţi ani de cancer la ficat. În 1994, ea a fost aleasă Miss Texas, fiind prima tânără cu origini afro-americane care obţinea acest titlu, scrie Daily Mail. 
 
Chelsi Smith a devenit apoi Miss SUA. În 1995, a concurat în Namibia pentru titlul de Miss Universe, pe care a reuşit să-l câştige, fiind prima tânără americană din ultimii 15 ani care lua acel titlu.
 
„Mi-a schimbat viaţa cu felul ei de a fi. Dacă n-ar fi fost ea, cu frumuseţea şi cu energia ei, cu destinul ei incredibil, eu n-aş fi ajuns unde sunt astăzi. Chiar şi atunci când era bolnavă, era optimistă, radia şi n-a încetat niciodată să râdă. Am inima frântă. Te iubesc şi-mi vei lipsi mai mult decât ţi-ai fi imaginat vreodată“, a scris pe Instagram actriţa şi vedeta TV Shanna Moakler (43 de ani), prietenă apropiată a fostei Miss SUA, alături de care a concurat în 1995.  
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Having a hard time writing this. Found out the news of my good friend passing. I really don't know how to express to the world what a funny, loving, smart! She was so fucking smart... to smart for her own good and talented young woman she was. Because her light was so big and so bright, she changed my life. If it wasn't for her, her beauty and her energy, her incredible destiny, I wouldn't even be where I am today. Even when she was sick she was positive and radiant and never stopped laughing. I was crying and she was cheering me up! Thats who she was. Chelsi, I will never forget our long nights talking, singing, fighitng, dreaming... pageantry will never be the same, the world and my heart will not be the same. I will cherish my last conversations with you, I wish I was a better friend or could have done more. I know you are meant for bigger things then this world offered you. Visit me in my dreams queen I will be missing you and all your witty banter. Love love love you. Godspeed.

A post shared by Shanna Moakler (@shannamoakler) on


Şi organizaţia Miss USA & Miss Teen USA i-a adus un omagiu fostului model, printr-un mesaj pe Instagram: „Comunitatea Miss Universe transmite sincere condoleanţe familei şi prietenilor apropiaţi“. 
 
Chelsi Smith a urmat apoi o carieră în actorie, muzică şi televiziune. A apărut în diverse spoturi publicitare, dar şi în filme şi seriale precum „The Sweetest Thing“, în 2002, „Playas Ball“ (2003) şi „Due South“ (1996).
 
