Madonna a stârnit controverse prin apariţia sa într-un bar newyorkez de Anul Nou. Prin ce detaliu fizic a atras atenţia VIDEO

Madonna FOTO Guliver/Getty Images

Madonna, în vârstă de 60 de ani, a avut o apariţie care a stârnit controverse în mediul online. Artista şi-a făcut apariţia într-un bar newyorkez, în noaptea dintre ani, unde a atras atenţia fanilor printr-un detaliu fizic surprinzător.

Celebra cântăreaţă a avut o apariţie surpriză de Revelion la Stonewall Inn – barul din cartierul newyorkez Greenwich Village unde au avut loc, în 1969, revoltele care au marcat începutul mişcării LGTBQ, scrie Business Standard, citat de hotnews.ro.  
 
Madonna a ţinut un mic discurs, apoi a cântat două cântece, fiind acompaniată la chitară de David Banda, fiul ei adoptiv în vârstă de 13 ani. 
  
Artista a fost îmbrăcată cu pantaloni negri şi o jachetă neagră din piele. Un detaliu a atras, însă, atenţia tuturor: posteriorul extrem de bombat al cântăreţei, scrie Page Six.  
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Thank you, M! Such a surprise and an honor for you to make an appearance and show your Pride 🏳️‍🌈 and Support at the HoMe of #MadonnaWorship 👑🙏🏻 Your speech was beautiful, I wish I recorded the whole thing, but I wanted to stare at you instead of looking at you through my camera phone...haha! You and David gave such a beautiful performance. This had to be one of the best NYE's ever! I feel like if this is how 2019 is being kicked off, then it will definitely be an aMazing year full of #Magic (Madge-Ic) and Surprises! 💫 You are a class act, Lady! @stonewallgives @thestonewallinn @prideliveofficial , you could not have a More perfect AMbassador !!! #Stonewall50 #WorldPride #SIGBI ❤🧡💛💚💙💜 #ThankYou 🦄💜😘 Also, a shout out to My #BabyDaddy , who basically worked and DJ'd for #TheBigM - I am so proud of you!!! 😘 #IfYouWorshipHerSheWillCoMe #DreaMsDoCoMeTrue #UnicornsAreReal

A post shared by Michele L. Ruiz (@micheleruiznyc) on

 
După ce vedeta americană a apărut în câteva fotografii de la eveniment, pe Instagram, fanii Madonnei au început speculaţiile.
 
Cei mai mulţi dintre aceştia sunt de părere că artista şi-a făcut implanturi cu silicon în posterior. 
 
FOTO Twiiter
 
Alţii au spus că artista pare că a petrecut „prea mult timp la sală“, în timp ce alţi internauţi sunt convinşi că posteriorul afişat este unul fals, fiind doar un artificiu vestimentar. Artista nu a comentat speculaţiile. 
 
