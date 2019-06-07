adevarul.ro Entertainment

Madonna, nemulţumită de articolul despre ea din New York Times: „M-am simţit violată“

Madonna FOTO Guliver/Getty Images

Madonna (60 de ani) s-a arătat nemulţumită de articolul scris de Vanessa Grigoriadis şi apărut miercuri în revista New York Times, care a cuprins mai multe declaraţii ale vedetei.

Madonna este nemulţumită de ideile pe care s-a concentrat articolul despre ea, apărut în revista The New York Times.
 
Cântăreaţa, care spune despre sine că este „o femeie independentă puternică“, susţine că „jurnalista care a scris articolul a petrecut zile şi ore şi luni cu mine şi a fost invitată într-o lume pe care mulţi nu apucă să o vadă, dar a ales să se concentreze pe chestiuni triviale şi superficiale, precum materialul din care sunt făcute perdelele mele şi nesfârşite comentarii despre vârsta mea, care nu ar fi fost menţionată dacă eram bărbat“, relatează News.ro.
 
Vestea vine după ce Madonna a mărturisit recent, într-un interviu acordat revistei The New York Times, că fostul producător de film Harvey Weinstein a avut un comportament nepotrivit faţă de ea, în anii 1990, când au colaborat pentru documentarul-reality show „Truth or Dare“.
 
„Îmi pare rău că am petrecut cinci minute cu ea. M-am simţit violată“, a scris Madonna pe Instagram. „Şi, da, am dreptul să folosesc această analogie, având în vedere că am fost violată la vârsta de 19 ani“.
 
Artista în vârstă de 60 de ani a încheiat: „Încă o dovadă că venerabilul N.Y.T. este unul dintre părinţii fondatori ai patriarhatului. Şi spun: moarte patriarhatului care se ţese în structura societăţii. Nu mă voi opri vreodată să îl anihilez“.
 
Madame ❌ on the cover of N.Y.T. Magazine photographed by my dear friend @jr..........Also sharing my fav photo that never made it in, along with pre-shoot chat and a celebratory glass of wine 🍷 after many hours of work! To say that I was disappointed in the article would be an understatement- It seems. You cant fix society And its endless need to diminish, Disparage or degrade that which they know is good. Especially strong independent women. The journalist who wrote this article spent days and hours and months with me and was invited into a world which many people dont get to see, but chose to focus on trivial and superficial matters such as the ethnicity of my stand in or the fabric of my curtains and never ending comments about my age which would never have been mentioned had I been a MAN! Women have a really hard time being the champions of other women even if. they are posing as intellectual feminists. Im sorry i spent 5 minutes with her. It makes me feel raped. And yes I’m allowed to use that analogy having been raped at the age of 19. Further proof that the venerable N.Y.T. Is one of the founding fathers of the Patriarchy. And I say—-DEATH TO THE PATRIARCHY woven deep into the fabric of Society. I will never stop fighting to eradicate it. 💔

Grigoriadis a punctat în articolul ei, legat de comparaţia făcută de artistă şi în discuţia purtată: „Nu am simţit că e corect să explic că femeile din ziua de astăzi încearcă să nu folosească acest cuvânt în mod metaforic“.
 
În acelaşi material, Madonna a vorbit despre fostul producător de film Harvey Weinstein care a avut un comportament nepotrivit faţă de ea, în anii 1990.
 
Artista în vârstă de 60 de ani ştia că Weinstein se comporta asemănător cu alte femei din industrie, era un „secret deschis“. „Toţi spuneam «Harvey face asta pentru că are atât de multă putere şi atât de mult succes, iar filmele lui fac bani şi toată lumea vrea să lucreze cu el, aşa că trebuie să rezişti»“.
 
În 2017, când, în urma dezvăluirilor, a izbucnit scandalul sexual care a dus la încheierea carierei şi la arestarea lui Weinstein, Madonna a spus: „În sfârşit!“. „Nu ovaţionam din tribune, pentru că niciodată nu voi aplauda moartea cuiva. Nu cred că este o karma bună, oricum“, a adăugat vedeta americană. 
 
Madonna a recunoscut şi că a discutat de mai multe ori la telefon cu Donald Trump, când se afla în Florida, iar el o suna deseori. Donald Trump o întreba dacă totul merge bine în campania pe care ea o făcea pentru Versace, dacă se simte confortabil, dacă este fericită. Madonna a caracterizat comportamentul lui Trump drept unul „tipic pentru un mascul alfa“.
 
Madonna va lansa luna aceasta albumul „Madame X“, al 14-lea din carieră.
 

