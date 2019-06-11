Justin Bieber l-a provocat pe Tom Cruise la o luptă în ring: mesajul transmis

Cântăreţul canadian Justin Bieber (25 de ani) l-a provocat pe actorul american Tom Cruise (56 de ani), printr-un mesaj pe Twitter, la un meci în ring.
I wanna challenge Tom Cruise to fight in the octagon. Tom if you dont take this fight your scared and you will never live it down. Who is willing to put on the fight? @danawhite ?— Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) June 10, 2019
If Tom Cruise is man enough to accept this challenge,— Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) June 10, 2019
McGregor Sports and Entertainment will host the bout.
Does Cruise have the sprouts to fight, like he does in the movies?
Stay tuned to find out! https://t.co/TxsH9KUyFg
