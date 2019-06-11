Justin Bieber l-a provocat pe Tom Cruise la o luptă în ring: mesajul transmis

Cântăreţul canadian l-a provocat pe actorul american să i se alăture în ringul UFC, la un meci.

„Vreau să-l provoc pe Tom Cruise la o luptă în ring. Tom, dacă nu accepţi această confruntare, înseamnă că eşti speriat şi nu o să poţi trăi cu vina“, a scris Bieber pe Twitter.

Bieber l-a etichetat apoi pe preşedintele UFC, Dana White, pe care l-a întrebat: „Cine este dornic să organizeze lupta... @danawhite?“.

I wanna challenge Tom Cruise to fight in the octagon. Tom if you dont take this fight your scared and you will never live it down. Who is willing to put on the fight? @danawhite ?