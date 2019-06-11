adevarul.ro Entertainment

Justin Bieber l-a provocat pe Tom Cruise la o luptă în ring: mesajul transmis

Justin Bieber l-a provocat pe Tom Cruise la o luptă în ring: mesajul transmis

Justin Bieber FOTO Guliver/Getty Images

Cântăreţul canadian Justin Bieber (25 de ani) l-a provocat pe actorul american Tom Cruise (56 de ani), printr-un mesaj pe Twitter, la un meci în ring.

Justin Bieber a scris un mesaj pe Twitter în care spune că vrea să se lupte cu Tom Cruise, însă motivul este necunoscut, scrie CNN.
 
Cântăreţul canadian l-a provocat pe actorul american să i se alăture în ringul UFC, la un meci.
 
„Vreau să-l provoc pe Tom Cruise la o luptă în ring. Tom, dacă nu accepţi această confruntare, înseamnă că eşti speriat şi nu o să poţi trăi cu vina“, a scris Bieber pe Twitter.
 
Bieber l-a etichetat apoi pe preşedintele UFC, Dana White, pe care l-a întrebat: „Cine este dornic să organizeze lupta... @danawhite?“. 
 
 
 
Nu se ştie de ce Bieber a lansat această provocare, iar Tom Cruise nu i-a răspuns deocamdată cântăreţului cu 31 de ani mai tânăr. Însă, alţi foşti campioni UFC, printre care Conor McGregor, au reacţionat cu privire la mesajul cântăreţului.
 
„Dacă Tom Cruise este îndeajuns de bărbat, pentru a accepta provocarea, McGregor Sports and Entertainment va găzdui lupta. Are Cruise tupeul să lupte, ca în filmele sale? Veţi afla!“, a scris McGregor pe Twitter. 
 
 
Tom Cruise este cunoscut pentru faptul că îşi face singur cascadoriile în timpul filmărilor, iar acest lucru i-ar putea oferi un avantaj în faţa lui Bieber, însă cântăreţul canadian este mai înalt decât actorul seriei „Misiune Imposibilă“, potrivit The Independent.
 
Tom Cruise
 

