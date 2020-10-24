adevarul.ro Entertainment

Jennifer Aniston îşi îndeamnă fanii să nu voteze cu Kanye West: „Votaţi pentru drepturi umane egale, pentru dragoste!“

Jennifer Aniston îşi îndeamnă fanii să nu voteze cu Kanye West: „Votaţi pentru drepturi umane egale, pentru dragoste!“

Jennifer Aniston FOTO Instagram

Jennifer Aniston şi-a îndemnat fanii să meargă la vot şi le-a cerut să se folosească de acest drept în mod serios. Actriţa americană a distribuit o fotografie pe Instagram în care apare votând prin corespondenţă.

"Nu este amuzant să votezi pentru Kanye. Nu ştiu cum să o spun altfel. Fiţi responsabili, vă rog", a indicat ea, făcând referire la rapperul Kanye West. 
 
Artistul şi soţul lui Kim Karsdashian s-a declarat candidat la alegerile prezidenţiale în Statele Unite în iulie şi în prezent este în cursa pentru Casa Albă. De altfel, săptămâna trecută el a dezvăluit un spot de campanie în care laudă virtuţile credinţei. Prezentându-şi programul, rapperul a afişat idei conservatoare, în special în privinţa avortului. 
 
În mesaj, Jennifer Aniston încurajează americanii să se întrebe "cine va fi cel mai afectat de această alegere dacă rămânem pe acelaşi drum pe care suntem acum". 
 
"Fiicele voastre, comunitatea LGBTQ+, fraţii şi surorile noastre de culoare, persoanele în vârstă care au probleme de sănătate şi viitorii voştri copii şi nepoţi (care vor avea drept sarcină să salveze o planetă pe care liderii noştri refuză să o creadă rănită)", asigură actriţa. 
 
"Nu este vorba despre un singur candidat sau de o singură problemă, ci de viitorul ţării noastre şi al lumii. Votaţi pentru drepturi umane egale, pentru dragoste şi decenţă", a adăugat starul, care a votat pentru Joe Biden şi Kamala Harris. 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

#IVOTED for @joebiden and @kamalaharris. I dropped my ballot off, and I did it early 👏🏼 I voted for them because right now this country is more divided than ever. Right now, a few men in power are deciding what women can and can’t do with their own bodies. Our current President has decided that racism is a non-issue. He has repeatedly and publicly ignored science... too many people have died. ⠀ I urge you to really consider who is going to be most affected by this election if we stay on the track we’re on right now... your daughters, the LGBTQ+ community, our Black brothers and sisters, the elderly with health conditions, and your future kids and grandkids (who will be tasked with saving a planet that our leadership refuses to believe is hurting). ⠀ ⠀ This whole thing isn’t about one candidate or one single issue, it’s about the future of this country and of the world. Vote for equal human rights, for love, and for decency. ⠀ ❤️🗳⠀ ⠀ ⠀ PS - It’s not funny to vote for Kanye. I don’t know how else to say it. Please be responsible 🙏🏼

O postare distribuită de Jennifer Aniston (@jenniferaniston) pe

Dacă apreciezi acest articol, te așteptăm să intri în comunitatea de cititori de pe pagina noastră de Facebook, printr-un Like mai jos:

citeste totul despre:
okmagazine.ro
Salariul FABULOS pe care îl ia lună de lună Patriarhul Daniel de la st...
okmagazine.ro
El deţine milioane, iar băiatul lui face foamea! Fiul celebrului cântă...
Modifică Setările