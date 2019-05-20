adevarul.ro Entertainment

Imagini nemaivăzute de la nunta Ducilor de Sussex, făcute publice la aniversarea de un an VIDEO

Meghan Markle şi Prinţul Harry FOTO Guliver/Getty Images

Prinţul Harry (34 de ani) şi Ducesa Meghan (37 de ani) au publicat o serie de imagini în premieră de la nunta lor, cu ocazia sărbătoririi primei aniversări a marelui eveniment.

Ducii de Sussex au publicat, duminică, 19 mai, pe contul lor de Instagram, un video ce conţine mai multe imagini nemaivăzute până acum din cadrul grandiosului eveniment ce a avut loc în urmă cu un an, nunta lor, scrie CNN.
 
Clipul conţine fotografii alb-negru ce îl arată, printre altele, pe Prinţul Harry în momentul în care semnează certificatul de căsătorie şi în timp ce coboară scările alături de fratele său, Prinţul William, pe Ducesa Meghan la braţul Prinţului Charles, în drum spre altar, şi ţinându-se de mână cu mama sa. 
 
Prinţul Harry şi Ducesa Meghan, care recent au celebrat naşterea primului lor copil, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, au postat un mesaj alături de videoclipul care prezintă colecţia de fotografii fiind acompaniat de melodia „This Little Light of Mine“, interpretată de corul prezent la ceremonia de anul trecut.
 
„Vă mulţumim pentru toată iubirea şi sprijinul acordat de atât de mulţi dintre voi, din întreaga lume. Fiecare dintre voi a făcut această zi şi mai semnificativă“, este mesajul ce însoţeşte videoclipului postat pe Instagram.
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Happy one year anniversary to Their Royal Highnesses, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex! Today marks the one year anniversary of the wedding of The Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Their Royal Highnesses exchanged vows at St George’s Chapel within the grounds of Windsor Castle on May 19th, 2018. The selected song “This Little Light of Mine” was chosen by the couple for their recessional. We hope you enjoy reliving this moment, and seeing some behind the scenes photos from this special day. A message from The Duke & Duchess: Thank you for all of the love and support from so many of you around the world. Each of you made this day even more meaningful. Photo credit: Chris Allerton/Joe Short (B&W); PA (color) ©️SussexRoyal (B&W images and video)

A post shared by The Duke and Duchess of Sussex (@sussexroyal) on

   

citeste totul despre:
