Harry şi Meghan au anunţat că renunţă la rangul de membri „seniori“ ai familiei regale britanice. Care este motivul

Prinţul Harry şi Meghan Markle FOTO Guliver/Getty Images

Prinţul Harry şi Meghan Markle au anunţat că plănuiesc să renunţe la rangul de membri seniori ai familiei regale britanice şi să-şi dobândească independenţa financiară.

Ducii de Sussex, Harry şi Meghan, au anunţat pe contul lor oficial de Instagram că vor să-şi dobândească independenţa financiară. În acest scop, cei doi plănuiesc să renunţe la statutul de membri seniori ai familiei regale britanice, continuând să o susţină „pe deplin“ pe Regina Elisabeta. 
 
Aceasta este o decizie fără precedent în istoria recentă a familiei regale britanice, notează People. 

„După multe luni de reflecţie şi discuţii, am ales să facem o tranziţie anul acesta prin configurarea unui nou rol progresiv în instituţie. Intenţionăm să renunţăm la statutul de membri seniori ai Familiei Regale şi să muncim pentru a deveni independenţi din punct de vedere financiar, dar vom continua să o susţinem deplin pe Majestatea Sa Regina. Cu încurajarea voastră, în special în ultimii ani, ne simţim pregătiţi să facem această schimbare“, se arată în anunţul ducilor de Sussex. 
 
Harry şi Meghan au anunţat şi că intenţionează să-şi împartă timpul între Marea Britanie şi SUA, de dragul fiului lor, micuţul Archie. 
 
„Plănuim să ne împărţim timpul între Marea Britanie şi America de Nord, continuând să ne onorăm datoria faţă de Regină, de Commonwealth şi de instituţiile pe care le avem în patronaj. Acest lucru ne va permite să ne creştem fiul cu apreciere faţă de tradiţia regală, în cadrul căreia s-a născut, în timp ce vom avea parte de spaţiul necesar pentru a ne concentra pe noul capitol din viaţa noastră, care include lansarea noii noastre fundaţii de caritate. Abia aşteptăm să vă oferim mai multe detalii în legătură cu acest nou pas important, în timp ce vom continua să colaborăm cu Majestatea Sa Regina, Prinţul de Wales şi ducii de Cambridge. Până atunci, vă mulţumim pentru sprijinul vostru“, se arată în mesajul publicat de Harry şi Meghan.  
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

“After many months of reflection and internal discussions, we have chosen to make a transition this year in starting to carve out a progressive new role within this institution. We intend to step back as ‘senior’ members of the Royal Family and work to become financially independent, while continuing to fully support Her Majesty The Queen. It is with your encouragement, particularly over the last few years, that we feel prepared to make this adjustment. We now plan to balance our time between the United Kingdom and North America, continuing to honour our duty to The Queen, the Commonwealth, and our patronages. This geographic balance will enable us to raise our son with an appreciation for the royal tradition into which he was born, while also providing our family with the space to focus on the next chapter, including the launch of our new charitable entity. We look forward to sharing the full details of this exciting next step in due course, as we continue to collaborate with Her Majesty The Queen, The Prince of Wales, The Duke of Cambridge and all relevant parties. Until then, please accept our deepest thanks for your continued support.” - The Duke and Duchess of Sussex For more information, please visit sussexroyal.com (link in bio) Image © PA

