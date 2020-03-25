Greta Thunberg spune că a stat în autoizolare, deoarece a prezentat simptome asemănătoare cu cele ale coronavirusului

„Când am revenit din Europa Centrală, m-am autoizolat într-un apartament închiriat, departe de sora şi de mama mea. În urmă cu zece zile am început să am unele simptome, exact în acelaşi timp cu tatăl meu, care a călătorit cu mine de la Bruxelles. M-am simţit obosită, am avut frisoane şi tuse", a scris ea pe reţelele de socializare.

Ea mai spune că în Suedia testele pentru COVID-19 sunt efectuate în cazul persoanelor cu simptome severe, pentru celelalte recomandarea fiind izolarea la domiciliu. „Aşadar, nu am fost testată, dar este foarte probabil să fi avut virusul, dată fiind combinaţia de simptome şi circumstanţe'', a adăugat ea.

Tânăra a afirmat că s-a recuperat, dar a subliniat că ultima răceală a fost mult mai rea, lucru care arată că virusul este mult mai periculos şi că mulţi tineri s-ar putea să nu-şi dea seama de acest lucru.

„Ţineţi cont de sfaturile experţilor, respectaţi îndemnurile autorităţilor şi staţi acasă", a mai scris Greta Thunberg.



