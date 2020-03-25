adevarul.ro Entertainment

Greta Thunberg spune că a stat în autoizolare, deoarece a prezentat simptome asemănătoare cu cele ale coronavirusului

Greta Thunberg spune că a stat în autoizolare, deoarece a prezentat simptome asemănătoare cu cele ale coronavirusului

Deşi nu a fost testată, Greta Thunberg crede că a fost infectată cu coronavirus. FOTO Instagram

Militanta ecologistă suedeză Greta Thunberg a anunţat, marţi, că a fost în autoizolare în ultimele 14 zile, deoarece a prezentat simptome asemănătoare cu cele ale coronavirusului.

Ştiri pe aceeaşi temă

„Când am revenit din Europa Centrală, m-am autoizolat într-un apartament închiriat, departe de sora şi de mama mea. În urmă cu zece zile am început să am unele simptome, exact în acelaşi timp cu tatăl meu, care a călătorit cu mine de la Bruxelles. M-am simţit obosită, am avut frisoane şi tuse", a scris ea pe reţelele de socializare.
   
Ea mai spune că în Suedia testele pentru COVID-19 sunt efectuate în cazul persoanelor cu simptome severe, pentru celelalte recomandarea fiind izolarea la domiciliu. „Aşadar, nu am fost testată, dar este foarte probabil să fi avut virusul, dată fiind combinaţia de simptome şi circumstanţe'', a adăugat ea.
 
Tânăra a afirmat că s-a recuperat, dar a subliniat că ultima răceală a fost mult mai rea, lucru care arată că virusul este mult mai periculos şi că mulţi tineri s-ar putea să nu-şi dea seama de acest lucru.
 
„Ţineţi cont de sfaturile experţilor, respectaţi îndemnurile autorităţilor şi staţi acasă", a mai scris Greta Thunberg.
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

The last two weeks I’ve stayed inside. When I returned from my trip around Central Europe I isolated myself (in a borrowed apartment away from my mother and sister) since the number of cases of COVID-19 (in Germany for instance) were similar to Italy in the beginning. Around ten days ago I started feeling some symptoms, exactly the same time as my father - who traveled with me from Brussels. I was feeling tired, had shivers, a sore throat and coughed. My dad experienced the same symptoms, but much more intense and with a fever. In Sweden you can not test yourself for COVID-19 unless you’re in need of emergent medical treatment. Everyone feeling ill are told to stay at home and isolate themselves. I have therefore not been tested for COVID-19, but it’s extremely likely that I’ve had it, given the combined symptoms and circumstances. Now I’ve basically recovered, but - AND THIS IS THE BOTTOM LINE: I almost didn’t feel ill. My last cold was much worse than this! Had it not been for someone else having the virus simultainously I might not even have suspected anything. Then I would just have thought I was feeling unusually tired with a bit of a cough. And this it what makes it so much more dangerous. Many (especially young people) might not notice any symptoms at all, or very mild symptoms. Then they don’t know they have the virus and can pass it on to people in risk groups. We who don’t belong to a risk group have an enormous responsibility, our actions can be the difference between life and death for many others. Please keep that in mind, follow the advice from experts and your local authorities and #StayAtHome to slow the spread of the virus. And remember to always take care of each other and help those in need. #COVID #flattenthecurve

A post shared by Greta Thunberg (@gretathunberg) on


 

Dacă apreciezi acest articol, te așteptăm să intri în comunitatea de cititori de pe pagina noastră de Facebook, printr-un Like mai jos:

citeste totul despre:
okmagazine.ro
Prima decizie luată de Prințul William ca rege. A transmis în direct m...
okmagazine.ro
Gestul neașteptat al mamei care s-a vindecat de coronavirus. A luat co...
okmagazine.ro
S-a întors în România! Mama ei a fost diagnosticată cu o boală gravă...
okmagazine.ro
Au anulat nunta din cauza coronavirusului. Aveau invitați celebri pe l...
clickpentrufemei.ro
Rutina lui Raed Arafat la sosirea acasă, pentru a evita transmiterea c...
clicksanatate.ro
Meniul perfect pentru zilele de izolare şi o silueta de invidiat - Făr...
playtech.ro
Mesajul pe care l-a transmis de urgență Anamaria Prodan din Dubai! Sem...
playtech.ro
VREMEA a luat-o razna! În ce zone din țară e, AZI, cod portocaliu de n...