FOTO Cum s-au costumat vedetele de la Hollywood pentru Halloween: Michael Douglas şi Catherine Zeta-Jones, apariţii spectaculoase

Celebrităţile de la Hollywood şi-au uimit fanii şi anul acesta cu apariţiile pe care le-au avut cu ocazia Halloween-ului, datorită unor costume care s-au întrecut în complexitate şi originalitate.

O apariţie aparte au avut Michael Douglas şi soţia sa, Catherine Zeta-Jones, care s-au costumat în renumitul Peter O'Toole din „Lawrence of Arabia“ (1962) şi legendara vedetă de la Hollywood Jean Harlow, văzută în 1993 în „Dinner At Eight“. Astfel, Catherine Zeta a îmbrăcat o rochie lungă argintie, cu pene gri, decolteu generos şi trenă.

Michael Douglas şi Catherine Zeta-Jones FOTO Profimedia

Sofia Richie preferat să îşi păstreze feminitatea şi frumuseţea, optând să se costumeze în Frumoasa din pădurea adormită. Modelul a transmis un aer de poveste cu o rochie roz extrem de strâmtă, scurtă, cu umerii goi şi detalii aurii, completată de o tiară aurie, scrie Daily Mail.

În totală opoziţie, actriţa americană Jennifer Garner a ales să fie mai degrabă amuzantă decât sexy sau înfricoşătoare. Astfel, s-a transformat într-o cutie poştală. „Trăiţi-vă adevărul, oameni buni. Halloween fericit!“, a scris Garner pe Instagram.

Modelul Irina Shayk şi actorul Bradley Cooper au optat pentru o reinterpretare jucăuşă a Halloween-ului. Deşi au avut apariţii separat, ambii s-au costumat şi s-au asortat cu fetiţa lor. Actorul a fost deghizat într-o bunicuţă, în timp ce Irina Shayk şi micuţa au fost costumate identic, în Minnie Mouse.

Irina Shayk şi fetiţa, Lea De Seine FOTO Profimedia

Bradley Cooper şi fetiţa, Lea De Seine FOTO Profimedia

Kylie Jenner a preferat, printre altele, tot un costum de inspiraţie Disney, personajul principal din „Mica Sirenă“, Ariel.

Kylie Jenner FOTO Profimedia

Cardi B s-a inspirat din stilul Poison Ivy şi a avut o apariţie sexy, cu cizme şi mănuşi lungi de culoare verde lucios, pe care le-a asortat cu tatuajele şi frunzele din zona intimă şi de pe sâni.

Cardi B FOTO Instagram

În ceea ce priveşte vedetele care au avut apariţii înfricoşătoare, Ariana Grande este una dintre ele. Cântăreaţa s-a inspirat din seria de televiziune „The Twilight Zone“, episodul „Eye of The Beholder“.

Jason Momoa s-a transformat în Elvis Presley, actorul făcându-şi apariţia într-o salopetă roz în stilul lui Presley, la emisiunea lui Ellen Degeneres. Actorul din „Game of Thrones“ a recunoscut că este „obsedat“ de „regele Rock and Roll“. În plus, Momoa a încercat să imite şi vocea legendarului cântăreţ.

Actorul Kevin Hart „a câştigat internetul“ după ce s-a costumat în The Rock, varianta cu foarte mult păr pe cap, şi a purtat o maletă neagră, jeanşi şi o borsetă în stilul vestimentar al anilor ’90.

Gigi Hadid s-a transformat în personajul emblematic al lui Jim Carrey, din „The Mask“ (1993). Modelul a avut faţa verde şi a purtat un costum galben şi o pălărie în aceeaşi nuanţă.

Cântăreaţa Halsey a adus un omagiu lui Marilyn Manson, aceasta recreând imaginea celebrului album rock „Mechanical Animals“.