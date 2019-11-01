FOTO Cum s-au costumat vedetele de la Hollywood pentru Halloween: Michael Douglas şi Catherine Zeta-Jones, apariţii spectaculoase

Cu ocazia Halloween-ului, mai multe staruri de la Hollywood au vrut să impresioneze cu ţinutele purtate, aşa că au optat pentru costume spectaculoase.
A post shared by Sofia Richie (@sofiarichie) on
Live your truth, people. Happy Halloween. 🎃
A post shared by Jennifer Garner (@jennifer.garner) on
A post shared by Ariana Grande (@arianagrande) on
@theellenshow I love you happy Halloween every one. This was an amazing time enjoy I sure did Hopefully everyone gets to see SEE tomorrow our crew and cast producers and directors bleed for this one. Mahalo APPLE for picking me. I feel like the luckiest man in the world. Also it’s been a year in the making trying to launch my water. I appreciate the support it’s a small launch on line mananalu.com because it takes time to get to you in every town in every state but the wave of change is coming and I WILL make others change. To aluminum. Plastic has to stop. Glass Is great but weighs a lot. Box water is basically plastic. home is great your own bottle is best. But we need options and single use plastic is LITTERING it has to stop Now. Help the world CHANGE. Aloha j
A post shared by Jason Momoa (@prideofgypsies) on
View this post on Instagram
😂😂😂😂😂😂 This shit makes me laugh. #NailedIt #HappyHalloween #PeepTheNapkinUnderMyElbow
A post shared by Kevin Hart (@kevinhart4real) on
resident goths. @marilynmanson
A post shared by halsey (@iamhalsey) on
Dacă apreciezi acest articol, te așteptăm să intri în comunitatea de cititori de pe pagina noastră de Facebook, printr-un Like mai jos: