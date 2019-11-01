adevarul.ro Entertainment

FOTO Cum s-au costumat vedetele de la Hollywood pentru Halloween: Michael Douglas şi Catherine Zeta-Jones, apariţii spectaculoase

Michael Douglas şi Catherine Zet-Jones FOTO Guliver/Getty Images

Cu ocazia Halloween-ului, mai multe staruri de la Hollywood au vrut să impresioneze cu ţinutele purtate, aşa că au optat pentru costume spectaculoase.

Celebrităţile de la Hollywood şi-au uimit fanii şi anul acesta cu apariţiile pe care le-au avut cu ocazia Halloween-ului, datorită unor costume care s-au întrecut în complexitate şi originalitate. 
 
 
O apariţie aparte au avut Michael Douglas şi soţia sa, Catherine Zeta-Jones, care s-au costumat în renumitul Peter O'Toole din „Lawrence of Arabia“ (1962) şi legendara vedetă de la Hollywood Jean Harlow, văzută în 1993 în „Dinner At Eight“. Astfel, Catherine Zeta a îmbrăcat o rochie lungă argintie, cu pene gri, decolteu generos şi trenă. 
 
Michael Douglas şi Catherine Zeta-Jones FOTO Profimedia
 
Sofia Richie preferat să îşi păstreze feminitatea şi frumuseţea, optând să se costumeze în Frumoasa din pădurea adormită. Modelul a transmis un aer de poveste cu o rochie roz extrem de strâmtă, scurtă, cu umerii goi şi detalii aurii, completată de o tiară aurie, scrie Daily Mail.
   
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Sleeping beauty!!

A post shared by Sofia Richie (@sofiarichie) on

   
În totală opoziţie, actriţa americană Jennifer Garner a ales să fie mai degrabă amuzantă decât sexy sau înfricoşătoare. Astfel, s-a transformat într-o cutie poştală. „Trăiţi-vă adevărul, oameni buni. Halloween fericit!“, a scris Garner pe Instagram.
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Live your truth, people. Happy Halloween. 🎃

A post shared by Jennifer Garner (@jennifer.garner) on

   
Modelul Irina Shayk şi actorul Bradley Cooper au optat pentru o reinterpretare jucăuşă a Halloween-ului. Deşi au avut apariţii separat, ambii s-au costumat şi s-au asortat cu fetiţa lor. Actorul a fost deghizat într-o bunicuţă, în timp ce Irina Shayk şi micuţa au fost costumate identic, în Minnie Mouse. 
 
Irina Shayk şi fetiţa, Lea De Seine FOTO Profimedia
 
Bradley Cooper şi fetiţa, Lea De Seine FOTO Profimedia
 
Kylie Jenner a preferat, printre altele, tot un costum de inspiraţie Disney, personajul principal din „Mica Sirenă“, Ariel. 
 
Kylie Jenner FOTO Profimedia
 
Cardi B s-a inspirat din stilul Poison Ivy şi a avut o apariţie sexy, cu cizme şi mănuşi lungi de culoare verde lucios, pe care le-a asortat cu tatuajele şi frunzele din zona intimă şi de pe sâni. 
 
Cardi B FOTO Instagram 
 
În ceea ce priveşte vedetele care au avut apariţii înfricoşătoare, Ariana Grande este una dintre ele. Cântăreaţa s-a inspirat din seria de televiziune „The Twilight Zone“, episodul „Eye of The Beholder“.
   
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

eye of the beholder 👁 🖤

A post shared by Ariana Grande (@arianagrande) on

 
Jason Momoa s-a transformat în Elvis Presley, actorul făcându-şi apariţia într-o salopetă roz în stilul lui Presley, la emisiunea lui Ellen Degeneres. Actorul din „Game of Thrones“ a recunoscut că este „obsedat“ de „regele Rock and Roll“. În plus, Momoa a încercat să imite şi vocea legendarului cântăreţ.
   
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

@theellenshow I love you happy Halloween every one. This was an amazing time enjoy I sure did Hopefully everyone gets to see SEE tomorrow our crew and cast producers and directors bleed for this one. Mahalo APPLE for picking me. I feel like the luckiest man in the world. Also it’s been a year in the making trying to launch my water. I appreciate the support it’s a small launch on line mananalu.com because it takes time to get to you in every town in every state but the wave of change is coming and I WILL make others change. To aluminum. Plastic has to stop. Glass Is great but weighs a lot. Box water is basically plastic. home is great your own bottle is best. But we need options and single use plastic is LITTERING it has to stop Now. Help the world CHANGE. Aloha j

A post shared by Jason Momoa (@prideofgypsies) on

 
Actorul Kevin Hart „a câştigat internetul“ după ce s-a costumat în The Rock, varianta cu foarte mult păr pe cap, şi a purtat o maletă neagră, jeanşi şi o borsetă în stilul vestimentar al anilor ’90. 
   
   
Gigi Hadid s-a transformat în personajul emblematic al lui Jim Carrey, din „The Mask“ (1993). Modelul a avut faţa verde şi a purtat un costum galben şi o pălărie în aceeaşi nuanţă.
 
 
Cântăreaţa Halsey a adus un omagiu lui Marilyn Manson, aceasta recreând imaginea celebrului album rock „Mechanical Animals“. 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

resident goths. @marilynmanson

A post shared by halsey (@iamhalsey) on

 

