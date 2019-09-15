adevarul.ro Entertainment

FOTO Prinţul Harry a împlinit 35 de ani. Ce mesaj emoţionant i-a transmis ducesa Meghan

Prinţul Harry a împlinit 35 de ani FOTO Guliver/Getty Images

Prinţul Harry al Marii Britanii a împlinit duminică, 15 septembrie, vârsta de 35 de ani. Soţia sa, fosta actriţă Meghan Markle (38 de ani), i-a transmis un mesaj emoţionant.

Prinţul Harry a împlinit astăzi, 15 septembrie, 35 de ani, motiv pentru care a fost felicitat pe reţelele de socializare de familia regală, dar şi de ducesa Meghan, care i-a transmis un mesaj emoţionant, pe contul oficial de Instagram al celor doi. 
 
Meghan a publicat şi o nouă fotografie alb-negru cu ei doi şi cu fiul lor în vârstă de patru luni, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, imagine realizată în ziua botezului, în iulie, scrie news.ro.
 
„Implicarea în cauzele la care ţii atât de mult mă inspiră în fiecare zi. Eşti cel mai bun soţ şi cel mai uimitor tată pentru fiul nostru. Te iubim în cea mai fericită zi!, a scris Meghan pe Instagram. 
 
Ducesa Meghan şi prinţul Harry, alături de fiul lor, Archie
 
Niciun reprezentant al presei sau publicul nu au avut permisiunea de a participa la ceremonia de la Windsor şi doar două fotografii oficiale au fost publicate atunci. 
 
 
 
Şi membri ai familiei regale i-au transmis felicitări prinţului Harry pe reţelele de socializare. Clarence House, care este reşedinţa oficială a prinţului Charles şi a soţiei sale, Camilla, a publicat pe Twitter fotografii cu Harry alături de fratele său, prinţul William, şi de Charles. 
 
„Îi urăm la mulţi ani ducelui de Sussex, care împlineşte 35 de ani astăzi! #HappyBirthdayHRH“, este mesajul. 
Prinţul Harry s-a căsătorit cu fosta actriţă Meghan Markle, 38 de ani, în cadrul unei ceremonii spectaculoase la Castelul Windsor acum 16 luni. Ei s-au mutat la Frogmore Cottage, pe proprietatea Windsor, de la Palatul Kensington.
 
Harry şi Meghan urmează să călătorească în Africa luna viitoare. În program sunt opriri în Africa de Sud, Angola şi Malawi.

