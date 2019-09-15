FOTO Prinţul Harry a împlinit 35 de ani. Ce mesaj emoţionant i-a transmis ducesa Meghan

Prinţul Harry al Marii Britanii a împlinit duminică, 15 septembrie, vârsta de 35 de ani. Soţia sa, fosta actriţă Meghan Markle (38 de ani), i-a transmis un mesaj emoţionant.
Wishing a very happy birthday to His Royal Highness Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex! ••••••••••••••• A birthday message from The Duchess of Sussex: • “Your service to the causes you care so deeply for inspires me every day. You are the best husband and most amazing dad to our son. We love you ❤️Happiest birthday!” • Color Photos © PA Images BW photo: Chris Allerton © SussexRoyal
A post shared by The Duke and Duchess of Sussex (@sussexroyal) on
Wishing a very Happy Birthday to The Duke of Sussex, who turns 35 today! #HappyBirthdayHRH 🎂 pic.twitter.com/1Ps2h9JDy8— Clarence House (@ClarenceHouse) September 15, 2019
