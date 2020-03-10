adevarul.ro Entertainment

FOTO Jennifer Lopez are genă bună: cum arată mama cântăreţei la 74 de ani

Jennifer Lopez are genă bună de la mama ei FOTO Guliver/Getty Images

Mama cântăreţei şi actriţei Jennifer Lopez (50 de ani) nu îşi arată vârsta la cei 74 de ani ai săi, motivând astfel aspectul fizic de invidiat al vedetei.

La cei 50 de ani ai săi, Jennifer Lopez îşi ascunde cu uşurinţă vârsta. 

Acelaşi lucru se poate spune şi despre mama ei, Guadalupe Rodríguez, în vârstă de 74 de ani. 
 
Artista a postat pe contul său de Instagram o imagine cu mama sa, pe 8 martie, iar fanii au avut numai cuvinte de laudă cu privire la aspectul cu mult mai tânăr decât vârsta din buletin a femeii.
 
În fotografie, cele două zâmbesc, în timp ce J Lo o ţine de gât pe mama ei.

 
 
„Oamenii mă întreabă de unde îmi iau energia, pasiunea, mişcările de dans… Ei bine, că să ştiţi, de la mama mea, Guadalupe“, a scris în decembrie, de ziua mamei ei, Jennifer Lopez pe Instagram, alături de un video în care apare cu aceasta pe scenă, în cadrul unui concert.
   
People ask me where I get my energy from, my drive, my dance moves lol...well now you know...Guadalupe... my mommy... for as long back as I can remember, I can see her dancing, laughing and lighting up every room she was in. she is the definition of youthful and timeless at every age... she loved music and movies and history and musicals and believed in true love... and she put all of that into me... and I am all the better for it. You made me who I am today... you’re 74 today Mommy, Beautiful as ever, alive as ever and still dancing like a teenager...thank you for loving me the way you do, for everything, for being you, there aren’t enough words, I love you forever ♥️ Happy Birthday you force of nature... #thelupinator

