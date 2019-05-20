adevarul.ro Entertainment

FOTO Ducii de Cambridge, fotografii de familie adorabile alături de cei trei copii

FOTO Ducii de Cambridge, fotografii de familie adorabile alături de cei trei copii

Prinţul George, Ducesa Kate, Prinţul William, Prinţul Louis FOTO Facebook/Matt Porteous

Palatul Kensington a postat în mediul online noi fotografii cu Ducesa Kate (37 de ani), Prinţul William (36 de ani) şi cei trei copii ai lor, George (5 ani), Charlotte (4 ani) şi Louis (un an), din timpul vizitei acestora la Chelsie Flower Show.

Ducii de Cambridge au dat publicităţii câteva fotografii adorabile făcute de Matt Porteous în timpul vizitei lor alături de cei trei copii la o grădină publică ce a fost amenajată după ideea Ducesei Kate, scrie News.ro
 
Kate Middleton pledează pentru beneficiile pe care le are timpul petrecut în natură asupra sănătăţii mintale şi pentru impactul pozitiv pe care natura şi mediul îl pot avea asupra dezvoltării copiilor.
 
„Cred cu adevărat că natura şi activitatea în aer liber are beneficii uriaşe asupra bunăstării noastre fizice şi psihice, mai ales pentru copiii mici. Sper ca această zonă împădurită pe care am creat-o va inspira familiile, copiii şi comunităţile să iasă să se bucure de natură şi să petreacă timp împreună“, a transmis ducesa de Cambridge.
 
O noutate ce poate fi observată în una din fotografii este că Prinţul Louis, în vârstă de un anişor, a învăţat să meargă. Acesta a fost imortalizat în timp ce ţine o creangă în mână şi păşeşte spre fotograf cu braţele deschise, sub privirea încântată a tatălui său, Prinţul William. 
 
Prinţul Wiiliam şi Prinţul Louis FOTO Facebook/Matt Porteous
 
Palatul Kensington a anunţat că grădina este o zonă silvică pentru familii şi comunităţi care vor să petreacă timp în natură, un exemplu ilustrativ fiind chiar familia regală, notează CNN
 
Prinţul George, Ducesa Kate, Prinţul William, Prinţul Louis FOTO Facebook/Matt Porteous
 
Într-o altă imagine, Prinţesa Charlotte şi fratele ei mai mare, Prinţul George, se bucură de natură, lipsiţi de orice grijă, jucându-se desculţi în apă. 
 
Prinţul George şi Prinţesa Charlotte FOTO Facebook/Matt Porteous
 
Într-o altă fotografie, micuţul Louis se află pe o bilă, în timp ce pare că are să îi spună ceva foarte serios Prinţului William. 
 
Prinţul Louis şi Prinţul William FOTO Facebook/Matt Porteous
 
Prinţesa Charlotte FOTO Facebook/Matt Porteous
 
Şi Ducesa Kate a fost fotografiată alături de micuţul Louis. 
 
Ducesa de Cambridge şi Prinţul Louis FOTO Facebook/Matt Porteous
   
View this post on Instagram

👀 We invite you to take a sneak peek at The Duchess of Cambridge’s #RHSChelsea ‘Back to Nature’ Garden! The woodland wilderness garden aims to get people back to nature, and highlight the benefits of the natural world on our mental and physical wellbeing. Speaking ahead of @The_RHS garden unveiling, The Duchess of Cambridge said: “In recent years I have focussed much of my work on the early years, and how instrumental they are for outcomes later in life. I believe that spending time outdoors when we are young can play a role in laying the foundations for children to become happy, healthy adults.” Some features of the #ChelseaFlowerShow garden include: 1. A swing seat hanging below the garden’s centrepiece, a high platform tree house, encouraging creative play and discovery for all generations. 2. The high platform tree house is inspired by a bird or animal nest and provides a wonderful place to retreat and look out through the trees. The treehouse is made from chestnut, with hazel, stag horn oak and larch nest cladding. 3/4. The garden is aiming to inspire interaction with the natural environment through its multi-sensory, green and blue plant scheme. The garden will be filled with incredible edibles, plants for craft activities, forest scents and a diverse range of plants, shrubs and trees of different heights and textures. The garden forms part of Her Royal Highness’s ongoing work on early childhood development and her mission to support efforts that give every child the best possible start in life. The Duchess has committed to making early childhood development the focus of her work in the years to come, and believes that providing children with the opportunity to spend time outdoors can play an important role.

A post shared by Kensington Palace (@kensingtonroyal) on

 
În ultimele luni, Prinţul George, Prinţesa Charlotte şi Prinţul Louis au ajutat-o pe mama lor să adune muşchi de pământ, frunze şi nuiele pentru a decora grădina. Crengile de alun adunate de familie au fost folosite pentru ascunzişul creat în grădină.
 
Regina Elisabeta a II-a a Marii Britanii va vizita luni, 20 mai, Chelsea Flower Show.
 

Dacă apreciezi acest articol, te așteptăm să intri în comunitatea de cititori de pe pagina noastră de Facebook, printr-un Like mai jos:

citeste totul despre:
libertatea.ro
Motivul pentru care Oana Radu s-a îngrășat la loc! A pierdut din nou l...
libertatea.ro
Fiica lui Gică Hagi pleacă din țară! Ce face Kira pentru bani: 'Nu a f...
okmagazine.ro
Boala i-a marcat chipul şi sufletul! Alain Delon, discurs emoţionant: ...
okmagazine.ro
A murit lângă Mihai Constantinescu! Accesul în salonul artistului a fo...

Folosim cookie-uri și tehnologii asemănătoare pentru a-ți îmbunătăți experiența pe acest website, pentru a-ți oferi conținut și reclame personalizate și pentru a analiza traficul și audiența website-ului. Înainte de a continua navigarea pe website-ul nostru te rugăm să aloci timpul necesar pentru a citi și înțelege conținutul Politicii de Cookie și al Politicii de Confidențialitate.

Prin continuarea navigării pe website-ul nostru confirmi acceptarea utilizării fișierelor de tip cookie conform Politicii de Cookie. Nu uita totuși că poți modifica setările acestor fișiere cookie urmând instrucțiunile din Politica de Cookie.

x