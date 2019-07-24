adevarul.ro Entertainment

FOTO Cum arată sosia Rihannei. Reacţia cântăreţei după ce a observat asemănarea izbitoare dintre ea şi o fetiţă

FOTO Cum arată sosia Rihannei. Reacţia cântăreţei după ce a observat asemănarea izbitoare dintre ea şi o fetiţă

Rihanna FOTO Guliver/Getty Images

O fetiţă care seamănă foarte bine cu Rihanna (31 de ani) va deveni model după ce a devenit cunoscută în mediul online.

Ştiri pe aceeaşi temă

Rihanna a fost uimită când a descoperit asemănarea izbitoare dintre ea şi o fetiţă încât „aproape i-a căzut telefonul din mână“, scrie Daily Mail
 
Cântăreaţa a postat pe contul ei de Instagram o fotografie cu o fetiţă care pare a fi sosia ei datorită trăsăturilor fizice aproape identice. 
 
„Aproape mi-a căzut telefonul din mână. Cum este posibil?“, a scris Rihanna alături de imaginea cu fetiţa.
 
Poza a fost publicată iniţial de mama micuţei, Bria Kay, pe Instagram, unde are peste 45,000 de fani. Kay obişnuieşte să posteze fotografii cu fiica ei, Ala, care este model în mediul online şi care are un cont personal cu mai mult de 13,000 de fani. 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

almost drop my phone. how?

A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on

 
FOTO Mirror
 
Privirea, atitudinea, ochii, buzele, tenul fetiţei sunt identice cu ale celebrei cântăreţe. 
 
 
Postarea Rihannei a adunat peste şase milioane de like-uri şi o mulţime de comentarii din partea internauţilor, printre aceştia numărându-se şi celebrităţi precum Priyanka Chopra, Miranda Kerr, Snoop Dogg şi Khadijah Haqq.
 
„Când ai făcut un copil?“, a fost comentariul lui Snoop Dogg. „Măcar ştii cum va arăta fiica ta“, i-a scris Rihannei Khadijah Haqq, una dintre prietenele cele mai bune ale lui Khloe Kardashian. 
 
„Wow?!“, a fost reacţia actriţei Priyanka Chopra, în timp ce Miranda Kerr a scris: „Adorabilă“. 
   
Rihanna, copil 
 
View this post on Instagram

Dear daughter, Today my heart is so full of love and gratitude. My mind feels enlightened and my love feels strengthened. I smile at the little things and cherish each moment of happiness. You broke my barrier into motherhood. You were the light I never knew I needed. You were my first introduction into the true meaning of selfless, unconditional love. You unknowingly challenged me to be better, encouraged me to fight harder and at times annoyingly forced me to become a more patient. Your life has given me breath in so many ways. You have taught me the importance of self reflection and reminded me that how I see myself will influence how you see yourself. The thought of you influences every decision I make. The moment you were born as we made our first introduction face to face, I vowed to give you all of me. I vow to show you the strength of womanhood. I vow to expose you to the power you innately possess. I vow to endlessly encourage you to seek knowledge and empower your mind. I vow to remind you always that true beauty is measured from within. I vow to always remind you to love yourself first. I vow to share with you all of the lessons I have learned but also allow you to make your own mistakes. I vow to be the place you can come to feel uplifted and protected. I vow to be there for you always, through it all. Thank you for always loving me so unconditionally, even when I am not in the best of moods. Thank you for those unexpected kisses and hugs from behind. Thank you for exceeding every expectation I’ve ever had of having a child. Thank you for just being you. Thank you for gifting me as your mother. Happy Birthday Honeyy B 🍯🐝

A post shared by 🐘🌻Briaaaa 🌻🐘 (@iambriakay_) on

   
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

💕

A post shared by 🐘🌻Briaaaa 🌻🐘 (@iambriakay_) on

 

Dacă apreciezi acest articol, te așteptăm să intri în comunitatea de cititori de pe pagina noastră de Facebook, printr-un Like mai jos:

citeste totul despre:
libertatea.ro
Cauza morții bărbatului din Vatra Dornei, imobilizat de jandarmi cu sp...
libertatea.ro
Fiul cel mic al lui Anghel Iordănescu, angajat la stat. Ce funție ocup...
okmagazine.ro
Mihaela Rădulescu, întâlnire de gradul zero cu un star american! Cât d...
okmagazine.ro
La 55 de ani, Brad Pitt arată mai bine ca niciodată. Care este secretu...
18:32 După declaraţiile despre viol ...

Ultima Oră

După declaraţiile despre viol şi sarcină, preotul Răducu demisionează din funcţia de prodecan al Facultăţii de Teologie, dar rămâne profesor acum cateva secunde